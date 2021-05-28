Cardinals Cut Cole McDonald; Have One Roster Opening

The Arizona Cardinals have three quarterbacks on the roster after placing Cole McDonald on waivers Thursday.

After waiving quarterback Cole McDonald Thursday, the Cardinals are left with three quarterbacks on their roster: Kyler Murray; Colt McCoy; and Chris Streveler. They also have 89 players currently on the roster, one shy of the offseason limit.

Most teams go to training camp with four quarterbacks, so the question is whether the Cardinals will sign another in time for camp or some of the remainder of OTAs, as well as the mandatory minicamp June 15-17.

McDonald was selected by the Tennessee Titans in the seventh round of the 2020 draft and was waived Aug. 19. The 6-foot-3, 215-pounder, who played at Hawaii, was signed by the Cardinals on Feb. 4.

The Cardinals have been mentioned as a team that showed interest in former Indiana and Northwestern quarterback Peyton Ramsey, who was not selected in this year’s draft. Ramsey reportedly had a tryout with the Cincinnati Bengals Thursday after participating in the Carolina Panthers rookie minicamp on a tryout basis.

At Indiana in 2019, Ramsey passed for 2,454 yards with 13 touchdowns and five interceptions while completing 68 percent of his passes. A member of the National Honor Society, he played as a graduate transfer last season at Northwestern and was named MVP in the Wildcats’ Citrus Bowl victory.

The NFL Draft Bible’s scouting report said, “Ramsey lacks NFL arm strength and his lack of velocity on throws is regularly on display from snap-to-snap. He’s tough, protective of the football and mechanically sound, but Ramsey may have a hard time getting signed after a tryout simply due to his lack of tools and potential. At absolute best, he’s maxing out as a practice-squad passer who contributes more in the meeting rooms than on the field.”

Sounds like a typical fourth arm for training camp.