Report: Cardinals Cut CBs Chris Jones, Jace Whittaker

Alex Weiner

The Arizona Cardinals first two cuts from deadline day have been reported. According to NFL Media's Tom Pelissero and Mike Garafalo, the Cardinals waived cornerbacks Chris Jones and Jace Whittaker, bringing the roster size down to 67. Arizona has until 1 p.m. PT to officially waive 14 more players.

Jones, who turned 25 in August, played 11 games with three starts for the Cardinals secondary in 2019, accumulating 18 tackles and six passes deflected. He also played special teams.

Jones signed a two-year deal in 2019 worth up to $1.23 million, but nothing guaranteed. He was set to make $750,000 in base salary this season and will have to clear waivers before having his contract terminated and being eligible for practice squad designation. However, in Pelissero's estimate, Jones "should have a decent shot to be claimed" before clearing waivers. 

Whittaker, who turned 25 in July, was signed as an undrafted free agent from the University of Arizona. The Cardinals added him in April on a three-year contract worth up to $2,293,000 and $8,000 guaranteed. There is $2,666 left in dead money as a result of his cut. He will also have to clear waivers before having the chance to be designated to the practice squad.

Whittaker turned some heads this preseason. Earlier in training camp, stalwart cornerback Patrick Peterson had some impressive takeaways from the rookie's performance. 

"Jace has been great so far throughout camp," Peterson said Aug. 21. "He is getting opportunities to go out there and show what he has. That is going to be key, having opportunities that he has been given in practice. He is definitely making the most of them."

The Cardinals beefed up their cornerback depth this training camp after veteran Robert Alford went down with a pectoral injury. Dre Kirkpatrick and Ken Crawley were added and remain on the roster. Each bring more NFL starting experience than Jones or Whittaker. Evidently, the Cardinals saw them as better options to be competitive this year.

Comments

