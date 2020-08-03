Beginning Monday, the Cardinals are scheduled to begin the acclimation period of training camp, which includes mostly strength and conditioning in groups no larger than 15.

That follows the testing for COVID-19 that occurred when players reported last Tuesday and then the normal physicals administered Saturday and Sunday. Players were not allowed inside the team facility until they tested negative twice for the virus.

For the time being, the Cardinals will be working with a shorter roster of 77 players after three rookie free agents were waived Monday: tackle Jake Benzinger (Wake Forest), safety Reggie Floyd (Virginia Tech) and wide receiver Rashad Medaris (Cincinnati).

A week ago, the Cardinals reduced the roster to 80, cutting 10 rookie free agents. Now they currently have only eight post-college free agents on the roster.

They are likely to add three more players to get back to 80, perhaps as soon as later Monday. There were 33 players waived by teams Sunday, so it’s possible the Cardinals put in claims or have interest in other available players. By virtue of their 5-10-1 record last season, they are eighth in the claiming order for players.

The current strength and conditioning portion of training camp includes one hour of weights and another hour of conditioning and will last through Aug. 10. Walk-throughs on the field are also permitted for one hour during the first four days and 75 minutes for the final four days.

After the acclimation period ends, there will be a five days (with one off day) of “ramp-up” time as players hit the field wearing only helmets for the first four days and begin running and experiencing football moves for the first time since the end of the 2019 season.