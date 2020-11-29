Patriots Byrd Reflects on Cardinals Stint, Time with Fitzgerald

In the New England Patriots first roster move of the post-Tom Brady era at quarterback, the franchise signed wide receiver Damiere Byrd to a one-year contract. While the deal seemed relatively minor at the time, the former Arizona Cardinal has proven to be a reliable offensive option this year.

Byrd's contract included a base salary of $1 million and $600,000 in guarantees, which includes his signing bonus and $250,000 of his base salary, according to Ben Volin of The Boston Globe. Additionally, Byrd has up to $900,000 in incentives he can earn, which are tied to receptions, per ESPN insider Field Yates.

In his one year with the Cardinals in 2019 after spending the previous three with the Carolina Panthers, Byrd played in 11 games with three starts. The 27-year-old receiver was targeted 46 times by then-rookie quarterback Kyler Murray and recorded 32 catches for 359 yards (11.2 yards-per-catch) and one touchdown. He dropped just one pass all year.

Byrd has taken a major leap this season, playing in all 10 of the Patriots games and starting in eight of them. He has already reached the 32-reception mark he tallied all last season entering Week 12, accumulating 469 yards and one touchdown in the process. He has played 92 percent of all offensive snaps this season, the most of any non-offensive lineman on the team.

"The way [Damiere] prepares, knowing he goes about his daily grind, understanding what he needs to do to produce — and this is from the first day I had him in the spring virtually to now," Patriots wide receivers coach Mick Lombardi told the team website Friday. "He's the same guy every single day, his consistency and mental toughness are an all-time high and I think he tries to prove that every day."

Byrd attributes some of the success to his development in Arizona under veteran Larry Fitzgerald — who did not make the trip to New England after being placed on reserve/COVID-19 Thursday.

"It was great, I learned a lot from Larry," Byrd said. "How to be a professional and just how to be consistent as a receiver day in and day out. I really cherish my time being able to learn from him and go under his wing."

Last season, Byrd posted the best single-game stats of his career in a six reception, 86-yard performance on six targets in a 38-24 Week 14 victory over the Cleveland Browns. He eclipsed that personal record this season in the Patriots' most recent game against the Houston Texans, coming off a six-catch, 132-yard, one-touchdown performance.

"He didn't really produce the first couple years in the league, but he had the ability to watch guys in Carolina, a guy like Larry Fitzgerald who he played with in Arizona, how to really prepare and work hard," Lombardi said. "And now he's finally getting a chance to play because of the time he put in the offseason and that's really helped him."