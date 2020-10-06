As the Cardinals begin preparations for Sunday’s game against the New York Jets, the search continues for the team’s supposedly explosive offense.

A passing game that produced 5.5 yards per completion and 4.3 yards per attempt in the 31-21 loss to Carolina is suddenly a bottom feeder in certain categories.

For the season:

*The Cardinals have averaged 9.3 yards per completion, which is last in the NFL. Only Arizona, the N.Y. Jets and Philadelphia (9.6), Cincinnati (9.7) and the N.Y. Giants (9.8) are below 10.0. Seven teams are in the 10s, 11 are in the 11s and seven are in the 12s. The two best teams are Houston at 13.0 and Minnesota at 14.2 and the Texans fired their head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien Monday.

*In average yards per pass attempt, the Cardinals are at 6.38, which is better than only six teams, but three are within hundredths of percentage points: Chicago 6.35, Cleveland 6.34 and Cincinnati 6.33. Three other teams are below 6.00: the familiar Giants (5.97) and Jets (5.77) and Philadelphia (5.81).

The No. 1 quarterback/team is Seattle’s Russell Wilson at 9.38 while 11 teams are from 8.00 to 8.99.

Individually, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has averaged 10.2 yards per catch and Larry Fitzgerald 6.3. Andy Isabella’s 14.6 and Christian Kirk’s 12.7 averages are skewed by one long completion for each (Isabella 54, Kirk 49).

Tight end Dan Arnold, who had the longest reception in the game against the Panthers with a 25-yard play, commented Tuesday on what the offense looks like when it is in rhythm and why he believes it hasn’t been that way consistently.

“It's a high-energy offense,” Arnold said. “And a lot of guys are going out there making plays. This offense is really designed around getting guys in open spaces and being able to extend it and get a lot of YAC (yards after catch). I think one of the things that is keeping us away from that is ... some of it has to do with focus throughout the week during practice. That's something that all of us know, we've addressed and I think if we have just a little bit more focus during the week of practice, really dive into what we need to do to be successful on Sunday, I think it'll come. It's bound to come. It has to.”

Asked if the Panthers defense did anything specific to limit the open-space plays and YAC Sunday, Arnold said, “It's kind of tough to tell. Sometimes it just comes down to guys having energy and being able to make plays or (the defense) throwing different coverages than what we thought we were gonna get, or calling plays. It can be a number of things.”

Arnold then placed the responsibility squarely in his and his teammates’ laps.

“I think it really just comes down to guys executing, myself included,” he said. “I know there's a lot of situations that I wish I could have taken back from the game last week. And, it really comes down to each guy having a job, and knowing that's what they're capable of doing. And you have to do that to the best of your ability for not only yourself, for the person next to you.”

Arnold stuck to the same theme when the subject turned to the vertical game not clicking and what has to be done to get it going.

He said, “It really comes down to each and every person just doing what they can within their means, and not trying to do anything crazy, not trying to be a hero or anything. I think if we can just focus on our identity as each individual player and know that we're going to step on the field, and we're going to do what we're capable of doing. And just know that you're doing it not only for yourself, but for the dude next to you and I think that once we can finally come together as an offense and as a defense and as special teams, and just as a team as a whole and realize that we all need to get on the same goal.

“I think once we figure that out and realize, ‘Hey, guys, we want to win games.’ And once everybody realizes that's really what this is all about, I think we're going to be something really special, and I think it's going to grow. And it's one of those things that it's not easy. And some people are just gonna have to have a gut-check, myself included. I'm playing a lot more than I have in the past. And it's something that it's easy to get distracted sometimes, but you just have to keep pushing through and go on to the next play no matter what happens.”