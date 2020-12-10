'He's Progressed Nicely': Arnold Maximizes Limited Reps

While a loss to the Los Angeles Rams in Week 13 featured his least amount of playing time in 2020, Arizona Cardinals tight end Dan Arnold had his best statistical performance.

Arnold was the third-leading receiver in the game and No. 1 on the Cardinals with 61 yards. The production came on just three targets, of which he caught two — both of which going for touchdowns. Not only was Arnold not a go-to receiving target for quarterback Kyler Murray during the game, but he was not even on the field for the majority of it.

In all, Arnold played just nine offensive snaps, by far his lowest of the season. It accounted for just 14 percent of the team's total for the game. His previous year-low was 18 (26 percent) played in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

"He did a nice job, obviously maximizing his snaps," Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said Wednesday. "Game went into a two-minute mode for us, which took him out for the majority of the snaps. But he's really progressed nicely this season. It was good to see that production from him."

Breaking it down further, Arnold hauled in a scoring reception around 22.2 percent of the time he was on the field (2-of-9 snaps played).

"One of the things is that, our offense, we can do a lot of different things and make an adjustment on the fly," Arnold said Wednesday. "And it gives us the freedom to put athletes in space. At the end of the day, the only thing you think about is, 'Hey, I'm on the field for this play, I'm going to make the best of it and that's all I can control and that's all I'm going to get.' That's all I'm going to think about."

Arnold's first touchdown reception was Arizona's most impressive offensive highlight of the 38-28 loss to the Rams. It came on the team's first offensive drive courtesy of a 59-yard completion from Murray as Arnold was streaking wide open downfield.

"It's like one of those, when you're in grade school and you get a wide open layup on a fast break, you just don't really think about it too much," Arnold said. "Otherwise, you know you're going to mess up."

During training camp in August, Cardinals quarterback Brett Hundley knew Arnold was poised for a successful season. He tabbed the tight end with his own nickname back then, which he wanted as a headline.

"Dan is the man," Hundley said Aug. 31. "That can be a headline if you guys want it to be. 'Dan the man,' that's what I call him ... He's going to be a great player for us this year and you guys will be hearing Dan the man. Heard it here first."

Over the course of the season, as Hundley has been inactive for each of the team's games after quarterback Chris Streveler won the backup role behind Murray, Arnold has continued to lean on Hundley as a source of information and friendship.

"Me and Brett have always been close, just from when I came in last year and I was running scout team," Arnold said. "Brett was just like, 'Yeah, I'm just going to throw the ball up to you no matter what for these scout reps and we'll just have some fun.' He's a good guy to talk to and be able to work through some things, whether I have questions for the offense and I'm still learning stuff. Having Brett here, it's an enjoyment."

In three games for the Cardinals last season after being claimed off waivers from the New Orleans Saints, Arnold contributed 102 receiving yards and two touchdowns on six total receptions. The Cardinals' tight end receiving leaders at the time were Charles Clay, who is currently a free agent, with 237 and Maxx Williams with 202.

Through 12 games this year, Arnold has superseded those numbers with 286 receiving yards and three touchdowns on 20 catches.

"He's very talented," Kingsbury said. "He's had a unique road to the tight end position and he's still learning the ins and outs, the strength to get down on the d-line and be able to hold on with the d-linemen and then be able to run routes that you can separate on cornerbacks."