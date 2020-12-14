It took the Cardinals 23:25 to score their first touchdown in Sunday’s 26-7 victory over the New York Giants. That elicited some sighs of relief perhaps as loud as those exhaled after the team’s three-game losing streak was snapped.

The touchdown, a 7-yard pass from quarterback Kyler Murray to tight end Dan Arnold, gave the Cardinals a 13-0 lead, but followed four frustrating possessions, two of which ended with field goals on red-zone advances.

The Cardinals had entered the game tied for first in the NFL with Green Bay for red-zone touchdown percentage at 75.6.

Said Murray of the touchdown, “Again, started off a little slow. With the defense playing well – obviously they had a tremendous day today -- helped us out a lot. But that touchdown just kind of kick-started things, it was good for us to get in the end zone, give energy throughout the offense. It was good for us.”

During the week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury talked about the importance of the team’s offense getting off to a fast start in the game and on each possession, especially on first down, hoping to establish some rhythm.

Despite the good feelings from the win, there remain issues with consistency on offense.

It began immediately after linebacker Markus Golden sacked Giants quarterback Daniel Jones, forcing a fumble that he recovered and returned to the 9-yard line.

Four players later, it remained a scoreless game after gains of five, three and then zero yards on third and fourth down.

Their next possession began at the New York 38-yard line after a 24-yard Christian Kirk punt return, but six plays and 22 yards later, the Cardinals had to settle for a 34-yard field goal by Mike Nugent.

The first two possessions took 4:48 off the clock and three first-down plays totaled four yards.

An illegal block by Byron Murphy Jr. forced the Cardinals to start their next possession at their own 8-yard line, but a 17-yard completion from Murray to wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins on first down at least got them out from the shadow of their own end zone. Still, the possession ended with a punt after stalling 16 yards later.

The next possession began at their own 47-yard line and did consist of 11 plays and 39 yards, using 5:35 of clock, but a first-down false start contributed to the final set of downs leading to another Nugent field goal.

To that point, aside from the Hopkins completion, eight first-down plays gained only 15 yards.

Finally, the dam broke on the next possession that began at the Giants’ 21-yard line following a fumbled kickoff return by Dion Lewis. Running back Kenyan Drake gained 15 yards on first down, but two plays moved the ball back a yard for a third-and-goal play from the 7-yard line. To that point, the Cardinals had converted only one of six third downs.

This one didn’t show much promise, either. Murray was pressured, but lofted a pass toward the back of the end zone where Arnold went high with players around him, made the catch, got both feet down and maintained control.

Said Arnold, “I tell Kyler every day in practice, ‘If you're going to throw it to me in the end zone, just throw it where only I can get it.’ So, I'm glad he did and it turned out pretty well. It's always nice to be able to just go up and reach for those balls and not really have to deal with anybody else and get your toes in.”

When Kingsbury was asked about the play, he dead-panned, “Yeah, just like you drew it up on that one.”

Arnold marveled that Murray was able to provide him the opportunity.

“I saw him watch it,” Arnold said. “And I was like, I'm just happy you got that one off. I'm really impressed with how he can extend plays, be able to make guys miss and still get the ball off is some of the most impressive things I've ever seen.”

As for what the play meant going forward and the 13-0 lead it provided with 6:35 remaining in the first half, Arnold said, “It was huge to finally punch one in and it kind of gives you that momentum to start getting a little bit more risky with your play-calls, I guess. You can kind of open up the playbook once you feel comfortable that we got that first one. Let's go ahead and let's start attacking these guys and really go after them.”

There were still three more red-zone sequences in the game that resulted in one touchdown and two more field goals. It shows, as Kingsbury said, “We still know there’s a lot of room for improvement, but I thought there were some positives there.”

There usually are, even in losses, but to be sure, the head coach will be emphasizing this week a lot of what still needs work for the Cardinals to be a legit playoff team.

Of course, they were able to trout out Nugent for four field-goal attempts and two extra points, and he was perfect even though his longest kick was 37 yards.

As Kingsbury concluded, “I was really excited for Mike. I was a teammate of Mike’s in New York with the Jets and so I’ve known him for a long time, so to see him come back to New York and have that type of afternoon was awesome. He’s been great since he’s been here; brings great energy, veteran presence to the building, so I couldn’t be more impressed by the way he handled that today.”