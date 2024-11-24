Daniel Jones Could Land in NFC West
Former New York Giants QB Daniel Jones could be coming to a stadium near you soon.
It's been a wild week for Jones, who was recently benched after New York's 2-8 start and later was granted his request for release as both sides begin to go their seperate ways.
"Jones, who was officially waived Saturday by the Giants, is expected to have multiple options but likely will prefer to finish the season on a playoff contending team, where he will be involved in big games, rather than going to a meandering quarterback-needy team not remotely in playoff contention, according to sources," said ESPN's Adam Schefter.
"Multiple playoff contending teams are likely to inquire about Jones and his level of interest, but it will not be long before Jones is finishing the season somewhere other than New York."
Fellow NFL insider Ian Rapoport name-dropped the San Francisco 49ers as a possibility for the former top pick.
"The San Francisco 49ers are dealing with a shoulder injury to starter Brock Purdy, who will miss Sunday's game against the Packers. Head coach Kyle Shanahan left open the possibility that Purdy could miss more than Sunday, with Purdy to be re-evaluated on Monday. If Purdy is deemed in danger of missing more time, San Francisco would make a lot of sense and could be very real."
The 49ers are in the midst of a chaotic race for the NFC West crown, one that sees the Arizona Cardinals atop the division at 6-4 while all three other teams are at 5-5.
Jones will likely look to revitalize his career as a backup for the time being while potentially looking to win a championship in the process after a fairly respectful split from his former organization.
"Daniel came to see me this morning and asked if we would release him. We mutually agreed that would be best for him and for the team," said Giants president John Mara.
"Daniel has been a great representative of our organization, first class in every way. His handling of this situation yesterday exemplifies just that. We are all disappointed in how things have worked out.
"We hold Daniel in high regard and have a great appreciation for him. We wish him nothing but the best in the future."
Jones could very well end up in one of the most competitive divisions in football down the stretch.
A decision could come early next week.