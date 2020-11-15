SI.com
Daniels, Peters Carted Off Field in First Half Against Bills

Mason Kern

Two Arizona Cardinals players suffered potentially serious injuries in the first half against the Buffalo Bills Sunday: Tight end Darrell Daniels and nose tackle Corey Peters. Both injuries occurred in the final two minutes of the half.

With 1:40 left in the second quarter, Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake rushed up the middle for a 5-yard gain before being brought down by Bills safeties Micah Hyde and Jordan Poyer. Daniels was rolled up on during the play and was shown on the game broadcast favoring his right leg. He needed assistance off the field and was subsequently carted to the locker room.

The Cardinals announced that Daniels is questionable to return with an ankle injury. He has not yet recorded any statistical output in the game after producing one catch for 21 yards and his first career touchdown in Week 9 against the Miami Dolphins.

Less than a minute later, with 52 seconds left in the half, Peters was injured while tackling Bills quarterback Josh Allen. It did not appear to be a contact-related injury based on the game broadcast replay review, but Peters needed assistance to the cart and was transported off the field. Several players gathered around Peters while he was on the ground and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald was observed holding his hand.

Peters waved to the stands as he was carted into the locker room and the Cardinals announced he will not return to Sunday's game with a knee injury. Prior to this, Peters had suffered two Achilles injuries in his career. He had contributed one assisted tackle and a quarterback hit in Sunday's game before the injury.

As a result, the Cardinals have just two healthy, active tight ends: Dan Arnold, who has four catches for 34 yards at the half, and Maxx Williams. Meanwhile, just three defensive linemen are able to play the second half for the Cardinals: Josh Mauro, Angelo Blackson and recently-signed Trevon Coley. Jordan Phillips (hamstring) was ruled inactive.

