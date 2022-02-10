Darren Rovell Speaks on Super Bowl Ticket Prices and Betting Trends

Fan Nation was able to catch up with Darren Rovell of The Action Network, who spoke on Super Bowl ticket prices, betting trends and more.

With each Super Bowl, two major topics of discussion seem to emerge on the forefront of public discourse: Ticket prices and betting on the big game.

Thanks to the magnitude of the most important 60 minutes of professional football each season, neither comes as any surprise.

People will flush thousands of dollars into wherever they could possibly fit themselves into at SoFi Stadium Sunday, while some will wager those amounts (or higher) on everything from how many touchdown passes will be thrown to what color liquid will drench the winning coach.

Master of the business side of sports Darren Rovell, currently with The Action Network, stopped by Fan Nation's spot on radio row and took some time to discuss why ticket prices could see an increase thanks to a late push from residents in-state, while also giving his input on some betting trends for the game.

Video below: