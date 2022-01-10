Skip to main content
Date, Time Announced for Cardinals-Rams Wild Card Matchup

It looks as if the Arizona Cardinals will get another shot at the Los Angeles Rams in prime time.

The final pieces to the playoff puzzle are nearly complete. 

While we await the verdict of the Raiders-Chargers matchup, the dates and times of the six Wild Card weekend matchups were revealed during the Sunday Night Football telecast. 

The Arizona Cardinals will begin their postseason push under the bright lights of Monday night when they travel to Los Angeles for round three against the Rams. 

The Cardinals and Rams will play in the first-ever Monday Night Football playoff game, concluding what is sure to be a phenomenal weekend of high-stakes football. 

Saturday's action begins with the Cincinnati Bengals playing host to either the New England Patriots or Las Vegas Raiders at 2:30 pm Arizona time, with the Bills hosting either the Los Angeles Chargers or Patriots at 6:15 pm Arizona time.

On Sunday, the NFC gets its turn, beginning with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers defending their home turf against the Philadelphia Eagles at 12:00 am Arizona time. 

Part two of the tripleheader will have the San Francisco 49ers traveling to Dallas to take on the Cowboys at 2:30 pm Arizona time before the defending AFC champion Kansas City Chiefs play either the Pittsburgh Steelers or Raiders at 6:15 Arizona time. 

Arizona's prime-time meeting with the Rams will take place at 6:15 pm Arizona time on Monday. 

Splitting the season series 1-1, the Cardinals hope to sweep the Rams at SoFi Stadium after defeating Los Angeles 37-20 in Week 4. The Rams would later enact revenge at State Farm Stadium with a 30-23 victory over the Cardinals on Monday Night Football in Week 14. 

