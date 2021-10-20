Davis Mills to Start at QB for Texans Against Cardinals

Houston Texans starting quarterback Tyrod Taylor remains out this week against the Arizona Cardinals.

The Arizona Cardinals will face their third rookie quarterback Sunday against the Houston Texans.

Davis Mills will remain Houston's starter as veteran Tyrod Taylor continues to recover from a hamstring injury, Texans head coach David Culley told media members Wednesday.

Mills, a third-round pick from Stanford, will make his fifth start of the season, but he is still looking for his first win.

His best performance was in Week 5 against the New England Patriots.

Mills completed 21 of 29 passes for 312 yards and did not turn the ball over. Houston was up 22-9 early in the second half, but fell 25-22.

In all other games, he has two touchdown passes and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals are looking to remain the NFL's only undefeated team after beating the Cleveland Browns last Sunday.

They have the league's second-best point differential at 85. Only the Buffalo Bills, who beat the Texans 40-0 earlier this year, have a better mark.

The Texans are last in that category with a minus-80 differential.

But the Cardinals have preached a 1-0 mentality all year, and should not take this game for granted.

"I view every game as their own," quarterback Kyler Murray told reporters Wednesday. "Obviously their record is what people are looking at as a trap game and stuff like that. But this is the NFL, they've got players, we've got players and we've got to go out there and give them our best shot."

Kickoff is at 1:25 p.m. Arizona time Sunday at State Farm Stadium.