In the last several years, the Arizona Cardinals have gained a reputation for elevated "dead money" in the salary cap. It is not a category NFL franchises want to be known for.

Dead money are cap charges for players who are no longer on the roster. Therefore, it is money completely wasted as the organization gets zero benefit back.

According to Spotrac, the Cardinals had the third-highest dead money total in the league in 2019, coming in at just under $51 million ($50,898,166). They were behind the New York Giants at No. 2 ($55,156,416) and Miami Dolphins, who claimed the top spot with a whopping $66,915,649.

The exceedingly high totals the Cardinals had last year were a result of their top 13 players all charged more than $1 million in dead money.

This season, the trend is normalizing. Arizona currently comes in at No. 15, according to Spotrac, with a total of $10,401,908. If you are doing the math, that is about a $40 million difference!

Interestingly, just three former Cardinals players make up $10 million of the team's total dead money: running back David Johnson, traded to the Houston Texans, has $6 million; linebacker Terrell Suggs, released and signed by Kansas City Chiefs, $2 million; defensive end Darius Philon, free agent, $2 million.

The 15 remaining departed players taking up cap space on the Cards' roster account for just $401,908.

Here is the current full list of teams with their respective dead money from least to greatest, per Spotrac.