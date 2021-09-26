Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Active, Kelvin Beachum Out

DeAndre Hopkins, Kelvin Beachum have injuries to their ribs, but Hopkins is active Sunday and Beachum inactive.

When asked about DeAndre Hopkins and the injury to his ribs that kept him out of practice each day this week, Cardinals wide receiver A.J. Green noted with a smile that Hopkins doesn’t miss games.

He was apparently right as Hopkins is active for Sunday’s game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

The question, of course, is how productive Hopkins will be and how many snaps he will play. When he is on the field, the Jaguars defense will still have to account for his presence even if he isn’t 100%.

However, right tackle Kelvin Beachum, who has played only about the first half of the season’s first two games because of fractured ribs, is inactive.

Beachum was initially injured on the second play of the third quarter in the season opener, and then was unable to play the second half in last week’s game against Minnesota. Justin Murray replaced him in both games and will start against the Jaguars.

Thanks to Beachum’s status, all eight nine of the team’s other offensive linemen are active, including Sean Harlow and Koda Martin, who were signed to the roster from the practice squad Saturday. Tackle Josh Miles was placed on reserve/injured because of an ankle injury and guard Brian Winters was released.

That decision likely led to the inactive status of rookie linebacker Victory Dimukeje, who played only four defensive snaps in the season opener and none last week, although he has played 24 total special-teams snaps in the first two games.

Cornerback Byron Murphy Jr., who suffered an ankle injury in practice Wednesday and did not practice Thursday but returned Friday, is active.

So is cornerback Marco Wilson, who injured his ankle against the Vikings, and linebacker Devon Kennard, who missed the Minnesota game because of a hamstring injury and was limited in practice this week.

As noted Saturday, the return of wide receiver Antoine Wesley to the active roster this week after missing the first two games while on the reserve/COVID-19 list, potentially could affect Andy Isabella’s status.

That turned out to be the case with Wesley active Sunday and Isabella not. The latter did not play in the season opener and was on the field for only one special-teams snap against the Vikings.

In addition to Beachum, Isabella and Dimukeje, inactive for the Cardinals are all healthy players: quarterback Chris Streveler, running back Eno Benjamin and cornerbacks Tay Gowan and Luq Barcoo.

For the Jaguars, their five inactive players are all defensive players and all were on the injury report this week: cornerbacks C.J. Henderson (groin/illness) and Tre Herndon (knee), defensive ends Jordan Smith (knee) and Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle) and defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness).