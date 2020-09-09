SI.com
Cardinals' Offense Encouraged by 'All-In' DeAndre Hopkins

Mason Kern

A day after signing a contract extension that reportedly makes him the highest-paid non-quarterback based on per-year average in NFL history at $27.25 million, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was observed participating during the open portion of Wednesday's practice.

It was the latest development in a long string of demonstrations Hopkins made in proving he was committed to the Cardinals after being traded from the Houston Texans in March, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. While the timeline for getting a deal done was delayed for a variety of reasons, Hopkins continuously showed that he was dedicated to the franchise's cause. 

Kingsbury, meanwhile, just wanted Hopkins locked in for the foreseeable future.

"I did my part by praying heavily every night," he told reporters before practice Wednesday. "That was my contribution to that. I'm just fired up for him, thrilled for him to be here. He's had a great attitude, even working through that process. And now, just seeing the look in his eye, he's all in. He's competitive as they come. And we're just fired up to have him be a part of this organization."

The total value of Hopkins' two-year extension is $54.5 million that includes $42.75 million guaranteed at signing. Added to the three years on the contract that came with him from the Houston Texans, the deal keeps Hopkins under contract through 2024. Those three years were worth $39.15 million with non-guaranteed base salaries of $12.5 million, $13.5 million and $13.915 million.

If all of the $39.15 million remains intact, that would translate to a grand total of $94.415 million, making the overall average $18.88 million. Based on that figure, Hopkins checks in at No. 4 on the highest-paid receivers list behind Atlanta's Julio Jones ($22 million), Dallas' Amari Cooper ($20 million), Los Angeles Chargers' Keenan Allen ($20 million) and New Orleans' Michael Thomas ($19.2 million).

Yet, in the eyes of his new quarterback Kyler Murray, Hopkins is better than them all.

"DeAndre's contract, he deserves everything he's gotten," Murray said following practice Wednesday. "To get paid, he's one of the best ever do it. So, a guy like that; he's earned it. I hope everybody strives to be where he's at someday."

