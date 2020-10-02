Baker, Banjo Out; Hopkins, Kirkpatrick, Others Questionable for Sunday

The next almost 48 hours will determine whether several Cardinals players will be available for Sunday’s Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers.

Two players were declared out Friday: safeties Budda Baker (thumb) and Chris Banjo (hamstring). Six others are questionable, including wide receivers DeAndre Hopkins (ankle) and Christian Kirk (groin), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (concussion) and outside linebacker Devon Kennard (calf).

Hopkins and Kennard did not practice at all this week, while Kirk was limited. Kennard was observed on the sideline with a helmet in the portion of practice open to the media Friday, but was only doing conditioning.

The situation with Kirkpatrick could be a problem, especially with the attrition the team is experiencing at safety. When asked before the injury report was announced Friday whether the cornerback was in the concussion protocol and if the listed head injury happened in practice Thursday, Kingsbury only confirmed “he had a deal yesterday. We've had him checked out and working through that. And so, once again, he's one that over the next couple of days, we'll know if he'll be available or not.”

Kirkpatrick practiced Wednesday, but showed up on the injury report Thursday with a head injury and was listed as limited. That was an indication it happened in practice, leading to him not practicing further. Friday, during the open portion to the media, he was seen not dressed out on the sideline. On the injury report, the injury designation was changed to concussion and he did not practice Friday.

The relevant question is whether a player who suffers a concussion on a Thursday can be cleared in time to play Sunday.

Others questionable are outside linebacker Dennis Gardeck (foot), inside linebacker Tanner Vallejo (illness) and center Mason Cole (hamstring). Gardeck and Cole were limited all week, while Vallejo was added to the injury report Thursday and did not practice, but practiced fully Friday. Defensive tackle Zach Allen (knee) did not have a status designation, so he is available to play after being limited Wednesday, and having full participation Thursday and Friday.

Wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald and nose tackle Corey Peters will play after having a veterans' day off Wednesday and practicing fully the next two days.

On Hopkins, Kingsbury said, “Hop is definitely one of those guys who has not missed many games during his career. If he can go, I'm sure he'll play. But once again, it's early in the season, it's the first month and we're not going to roll him out there if he's not feeling like he can play at his best.”

Asked the details of the injury, Kingsbury wasn’t forthcoming. He claimed, “That's about as much as I know, some sort of ankle issue that has progressed, but not sure if it has to the point where he can do what he does on Sundays. And then that's what we've got to figure out over the next 48 hours.”

During his weekly Friday appearance on the Doug & Wolf Show on Arizona Sports 98.7, the team’s flagship station, general manager Steve Keim said, “Hop knows his body better than anybody. And when you look at his history, the fact of the matter is he just doesn't miss football games. If you’re betting on Hop, I would bet that he would go, but only he knows his body and sort of where he's at.

“Guys like him and Larry (Fitzgerald) and (cornerback) Patrick Peterson, those guys are just cut from a different cloth. And that was one alluring thing in the trade for me. Not only were we acquiring a guy with elite talent, but the availability was off the charts when you look at it his historical play on the field.”

Kingsbury said Kirk is still “working through” his groin injury and added, “I wouldn't say he’s 100 percent yet, but he's done some things in practice. And so, we'll get him out there and run him Sunday and see if he's a go as well.”

For the Carolina Panthers, defensive tackle Kawann Short is expected to play after missing the last two games because of a foot injury. He was limited on Wednesday and Thursday, but practiced fully Friday and has no game status listed.

The only Panthers with designations are tackle Russell Okung (groin) and guard Dennis Daley (ankle), both of whom are questionable. Okung did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday and Friday. Daley was limited each of the three practice days.

Others with no game status are defensive tackle Derrick Brown (not-injury related; DNP Wednesday), safety Jeremy Chinn (hip; limited all three days), defensive end Yetur Gross-Matos (illness; DNP Wednesday, limited Thursday and Friday); cornerback Donte Jackson (toe; limited Wednesday and full Thursday and Friday); wide receiver Curtis Samuel (elbow; full all three days) and linebacker Adarius Taylor (hip; limited all week).