DeAndre Hopkins Shows Respect for Vikings' Justin Jefferson

Hopkins, a man of few words, decided to show Justin Jefferson some love during Sunday's game.

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is one of the best in his profession.

The Clemson product, every time he steps on the field, happens to create magic for the Red Sea and anybody else tuning in to admire. Whether it be his strong grip on the football or his acrobatic abilities that have been described as Jedi-like by head coach Kliff Kingsbury, Hopkins puts on a show well worth the admission price.

Even in a game where Hopkins caught only four passes (all in the first quarter), Hopkins managed to score against opposing cornerback Patrick Peterson, a headlining matchup many had circled when the league first released the 2021 regular-season schedule.

For anybody in their line of work, receiving a compliment from one of the tops in their respective industry is a memorable moment. For Vikings receiver Justin Jefferson, a player well on his way to reaching stardom, that moment was filmed on Sunday when he and Hopkins exchanged words.

Jefferson, who beat Cardinals safety Budda Baker to the sideline on a diving touchdown grab, earned some praise for Hopkins during a timeout.

"That's different," said Hopkins to the referee after seeing the replay.

"Get your *** off the field boy!" Hopkins said jokingly to Jefferson before the two greeted each other. Hopkins then told Jefferson he needed "two more" touchdowns that day.

The Vikings ultimately fell to the Cardinals after a failed game-winning field-goal attempt in the final moments of the game, yet the short exchange between Jefferson and Hopkins was a special moment to watch.