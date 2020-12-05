Hopkins, Baker Leading Position Groups in Pro Bowl Fan Vote

With Pro Bowl fan voting in full effect, the NFL shared the second round of returns this week and the Arizona Cardinals have several players with a chance to be selected to the team, even thought there will not be a game.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has the most votes on the team and is the top recipient of fan votes among every NFL receiver with 177,256. Meanwhile, Buffalo Bills wideout Stefon Diggs leads the AFC with 149,736. As of Friday, Hopkins said he was unaware of his standing league-wide.

"I didn't know that," he said. "Thank you for the update on the Pro Bowl."

In the first cycle of returns, Hopkins was the No. 5 overall vote-getter in the entire league, although he has since dropped out of that category. Either way, he said Friday he just wants fans to "keep voting."

In his first year in Arizona, Hopkins is currently No. 3 in receptions (77) and No. 4 in yards (967) across the entire NFL. With a 33-yard performance Sunday against the Los Angeles Rams and cornerback Jalen Ramsey, Hopkins would reach the 1,000-yard threshold for the fourth consecutive season and the sixth time overall in his eight-year career.

As for the logistics of this year's Pro Bowl, the game will not be played amid the COVID-19 protocols the league has in place. Instead, a Madden Pro Bowl will be conducted virtually with players selected for the all-star game participating. Yet, Hopkins had a few ideas on how to make it even better.

"I think it's cool," Hopkins said. "I think it's safe. I wish we could go to Hawaii still and play. Play the video game from Hawaii, that'd be cool."

Elsewhere on the Cardinals roster, safety Budda Baker leads all NFL strong safeties with 136,594 votes, with AFC leader and Buffalo Bills safety Jordan Poyer boasting 102,525. Baker won NFC Defensive Player of the Month in October and is tied for No. 15 in the NFL in tackles with 82.

Not all vote tallies for players were publicized, but the standing of other Cardinals players are known.

Tackle Kelvin Beachum and long snapper Aaron Brewer rank No. 4 in the NFC at their respective positions.

Quarterback Kyler Murray is the No. 5-ranked NFC gunslinger.

Center Mason Cole is No. 7 among players at his position along the offensive line.

Cornerback Patrick Peterson is No. 8 among players in that position of the secondary across the NFC. He is the only change for Arizona players since the first returns, when he was No. 7.