The NFL landscape is alive with all the buzz surrounding Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins.

In the first two games of the season, Murray became the first quarterback in the Super Bowl era to pass for at least 500 yards and have at least 150 rushing yards in the first two games of a season. Murray has passed for 516 and rushed for 158, respectively.

Meanwhile, with 22 receptions in the first two games, Hopkins has the most ever for a player with a new team.

So it is that Hopkins has taken to Twitter to, albeit being early, start a Murray for MVP campaign.

Asked about that Tuesday, he said simply, “I’ve just seen some other guys campaigning for their quarterback so I'm on that campaign for mine. He makes it easy from what he's doing.”

Seattle wide receiver D.K. originally posted a tweet saying he was beginning his MVP campaign for quarterback Russell Wilson prior to Hopkins proclamation.

When it was noted that the average wins for MVPs in the last two decades is nearly 13, Hopkins was asked if he is confident the Cardinals can approach that number to give Murray a realistic chance.

“It’s just one week at a time, but I didn’t know that stat. That's a pretty cool stat. Obviously, wins and MVP definitely has to go hand in hand. But I know I'm confident in this team; offense, defense, special teams, every week making plays out there as well. So if we just keep putting together good practice days and preparing for the next opponent, we'll let it handle itself."

It appears as if the duo is doing all it can do, but one reality is that Hopkins is averaging 10.0 yards per catch in a career where he averaged 13.5 entering tis season. He had a 33-yard play in Week 1, and his other 21 receptions have averaged just 8.9 yards.

Plus, Hopkins said a Murray interception Sunday was his fault after running a wrong route, so there still is work to be done.

“There's a lot of stuff that I can get better at,” he said. “I think the interception that he threw last week was definitely my fault. The safety wouldn't have been there if it wasn't for me running the wrong route. I definitely hurt my team in that aspect, so I definitely got to get better and play better.”

Still, he likes where he is health-wise with 14 games left in the season.

He said, “I really don't look at stats too much, but just the way my body feels and the game plan going into it, this is the best I've felt in Week 3.”