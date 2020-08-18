For the third consecutive practice, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was not observed during the portion open to the media as he is still recovering from a left hamstring injury, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. Linebacker Chandler Jones was also not observed in what Kingsbury described as a veteran's day off.

"DeAndre is still working through his his injury and we're hoping sooner than later on him," Kingsbury told reporters via videoconference after the conclusion of practice Tuesday.

Jones was not the only player whose presence was not recorded during the opening portion of the team's sixth straight practice of training camp. Nose tackle Corey Peters, tackle Kelvin Beachum and tight end Maxx Williams also were not observed in attendance.

"Just a vet day," Kingsbury said of Jones. "We're getting to that point, hitting some veteran days here over the next couple of weeks and so that's all that was."

Prior to news coming out that cornerback Robert Alford sustained a season-ending pectoral tear in Sunday's practice, Kingsbury said the overall health of the team was sufficient considering the amount of time that had elapsed since playing "real football" with pads on. Monday was the franchise's first padded session, but they took a break Tuesday. Special teams coordinator Jeff Rodgers told reporters that the team would be back in pads Wednesday.

"A few nicks and bruises, which are to be expected the first couple of days," Kingsbury said Monday when describing the general health of the roster. "But overall, really good."

As the physicality continues to increase as training camp progresses, players will continue to try and take care of themselves and prevent soft-tissue injuries like Hopkins and more grave issues such as Alford.