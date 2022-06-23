If Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins doesn’t take supplements, how did ostarine end up in his body?

A message to Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins:

Sorry, DeAndre, there are several additional questions you need to answer after offering your version of the positive test for a performance-enhancing drug that resulted in a suspension for the first six games of the 2022 season.

Surely, all Cardinals fans hope you are successful in possibly having the suspension shortened. However, that appears to be a longshot.

Frankly, what you said at Suns center JaVale McGee’s charity softball game Wednesday night leads to more questions than answers.

Let’s review. In your comments to the media, you said, “We’re still doing some research right now. Hopefully, before the season starts, maybe we can get the games down a little bit. But no, it wasn’t on me. I’m a natural. I’m pretty much a naturopathic kind of person."

As for the banned substance, you said, “It’s called ostarine. There was 0.1% found in my system. If you know what that is, you know it’s contamination — not something directly taken.

“I don’t take any supplements. I’ve never taken supplements. I barely take vitamins, so for something like that to happen to me, I was shocked, but my team and I are trying to figure out what’s going on.”

So everyone is educated, WebMD describes ostarine as “a type of drug called a selective androgen receptor modulator (SARM). It's not approved by the FDA, but is sometimes found in supplements.

“Ostarine attaches to proteins in the body known as androgen receptors. When ostarine binds to these receptors, it tells muscles to grow.

“People use ostarine for athletic performance, involuntary weight loss due to illness, breast cancer, and many other conditions, but there is no good scientific evidence to support these uses.

“Ostarine is an investigational drug and therefore not approved for any use by the US FDA. Despite this, it is still sometimes found in dietary supplements, particularly those marketed for bodybuilding. Ostarine, along with other SARMS, is banned (in addition to the NFL) by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) and the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA).”

As you revealed earlier, the positive test occurred last November. There was an appeal, which was dropped and the suspension was announced in early May, about six months later.

What could possibly come to light in the next two months?

It’s also important to note that ostarine is used to enhance injury recovery in addition to performance.

It can’t be coincidence that the positive test occurred in November, shortly after you injured your hamstring against the Texans on Oct. 24, a game in which you played 59 of 71 snaps. Four days later against Green Bay, you were on the field for only 15 snaps.

That was followed by missing three games on Nov. 7, Nov. 14 and Nov. 21 against San Francisco, Carolina and Seattle. After the bye, there were 39 of 53 snaps played against Chicago on Dec. 5, followed by the season-ending knee injury suffered against the Rams on Dec. 13.

These facts beg the most important questions. How did ostarine, even in such a small amount, wind up in your system if you have never taken a supplement? And, were there other substances taken after the hamstring injury happened to try and help you get back on the field sooner?

If so, that would appear to be the best place to start that “research” and “figure out what’s going on.”

Good luck. It seems you will need a lot of it.