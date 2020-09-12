The big story of the week in AllCardinals' land was the contract extension signed by wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins. In our coverage, it was noted that the devil would be in the details when the full structure of the deal was revealed.

We have that now, thanks to former agent Joel Corry, who has an all-encompassing breakdown.

Here are the highlights of the two-year extension worth what was reported accurately as $54.5 million with $47.25 million fully guaranteed at signing, which included a $27.5 million signing bonus:

2020 compensation of $29 million: the signing bonus and guaranteed $1.5 million salary. His previously scheduled salary was $12.5 million, which was the cap charge. Now, the cap figure for this year is $7 million, for a savings of $5.5 million.

2021: $9 million option bonus to be paid in the first 10 days of the league year and picks up the final year of the contract in 2024. Notably, the money has to be paid even if the Cardinals opt not to pick up the option, which makes it a virtual certainty they will do that. There is a guaranteed salary of $4.75 million and his cap charge will be $12.5 million because the option bonus, like a signing bonus, is prorated over the remaining years of the contract. That’s a $1 million savings from what his cap figure would have been with a $13.5 million base salary.

2022: Guaranteed now for injury only, his $6.65 million base salary becomes fully guaranteed on the fifth day of the 2021 league year. There is also a roster bonus of $10.65 million due on the fifth day of the league year. The cap charge that year is $25.05 million.

2023: Base salary of $19.45 million with a cap figure of $27.2 million.

2024: Base salary of $14.915 million with a cap charge of $22.665 million.

Corry wrote"

“Hopkins becomes the highest-paid non-quarterback in NFL history at $27.25 million per year. The last wide receiver to become the NFL's highest-paid non-quarterback was Calvin Johnson in 2012 when he signed a seven-year, $113.45 million extension averaging $16,207,143 per year. Johnson replaced Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, who signed a seven-year, $113 million extension shortly after the 2011 lockout ended, as the top paid non-quarterback. Since 2014, a defensive lineman or edge rusher has set the market for non-quarterbacks. “Hopkins raises the bar for the wide receiver market by nearly 24 percent. Julio Jones had been the league's highest-paid wide receiver with the three-year, $66 million extension averaging $22 million per year he received from the Falcons in 2019. He falls short of Jones' wide receiver marks of $64 million fully guaranteed at signing and $66 million of overall guarantees. “Hopkins' $27.5 million signing bonus is the biggest ever for a wide receiver and the fifth most for a non-quarterback currently under contract. His $42.75 million fully guaranteed is the second-best in a wide receiver contract. Hopkins has $49.4 million of overall guarantees. It's practically $60.05 million, which equals his cash in the first three years since his 2022 salary guarantee vests in 2021 and it would be too cost-prohibitive from a salary-cap standpoint to get rid of Hopkins before his $10.65 million March 2022 roster bonus is due.”

To think, Hopkins did most of the negotiating himself — he called it 90 percent — although he did have help from a group of advisors that also worked on contracts for tackle Laremy Tunsil in Houston and linebacker Bobby Wagner in Seattle.

The most intriguing aspect of the contract is the 2024 voidable year and what triggers it, keeping in mind that Hopkins insisted on a no-trade clause and not being able to be franchise-tagged when the contract ends.

According to Corry, the final year disappears based on any of the following triggers for Hopkins’ accumulated play in the next four seasons:

400 or more receptions 5,000 or more receiving yards 40 or more receiving touchdowns First-team All-Pro all four years

He only has to achieve one of those four for the 2024 contract to be voided.

Corry noted that Hopkins “had exactly 400 catches during the 2015 through 2018 seasons. Hopkins had 5,425 receiving yards during this span. He has also hit 5,000 yards during the four-year period of 2014 through 2017 (5,063) and 2016 through 2019 (5,069). The most receiving touchdowns Hopkins has during four straight seasons is 39. This was from 2015 through 2018. He currently has a three-year streak of first-team All-Pro/All-NFL honors, which is the longest of his career.”

Hopkins has consistently said he wants to be with the Cardinals long-term to grow with second-year quarterback Kyler Murray. If he reaches one of those performance levels, his converted one-year extension would be worth $39.585 million and the Cardinals would be compelled to negotiate a new deal before or after 2023 because they wouldn’t have franchise-tag leverage.

Corry also points out that Hopkins will receive over 72.5 percent of the new money in those first four years. In the first three years, he will be paid $60.05 million, which is $20.135 million more than what the previous three years on his contract totaled.

Needless to say, Corry was impressed with the job Hopkins and his group did. He wrote, “Hopkins has aspirations of becoming a general manager once his playing days are over. He hit a grand slam home run in his first foray into the NFL business world. Some of the concessions he got from the Cardinals, such as the voidable mechanism and the no franchise/transition tag clause are stunning. Hopkins just might be in the running for the NFL Executive of the Year award someday after he embarks on his second career.”