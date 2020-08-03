The last week or more has been dominated by headlines around the NFL with numerous players opting out of their contracts and others being placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list.

Through Monday, the Cardinals remain one of only two teams in the league that have had no opt-outs or players test positive for the novel coronavirus.

Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins noted just that in a videoconference with the media Monday, while emphasizing he likes what he has seen from the team and the NFL in preparing, and trying to create as safe an environment as possible, for the players.

“I think the NFL has done a good job with the protocols that they have in place," Hopkins said. "Guys obviously are wearing masks still and getting tested daily, which I think is smart, which is great. I'm not sure, but I don't think we have any cases here within this organization, but I think the NFL is going about it the right way and obviously the coaches are doing a good job of kind of implementing that.

“They have everyone washing their hands; you see someone going around with a sanitizer spray, spraying down everything that we touch. So, I think obviously the NFL has done their best to prepare for this. This is something that, it's hard to prepare for, but I think they're doing the best they can and obviously each team or organization is doing a good job, especially here.”

He was also asked if he was considering following in the footsteps of others around the league and opting out. Through Monday, there have been 48 players officially reported as opting out with paperwork to the league.

“I play football for a living, but I'm also a family man for a living,” Hopkins said, “And hopefully it doesn't have to come to that, but I take it day by day. I think in the present moment, not the future. So, seeing guys opt out, I see a lot of guys getting criticism for it and I feel bad for those guys because, obviously, they're losing a lot of money by opting out. But to those people, they don't want to risk what can happen and you can't blame them. But for myself, I'll take it day by day and I really don't look past that.”