DeAndre Hopkins is SI Magazine May Cover Athlete

"As the Texans shot to a 24–0 lead over the Chiefs in the AFC Divisional Playoff Round, wideout DeAndre Hopkins stalked the sideline. Do not get complacent, he warned teammates, knowing that Patrick Mahomes would continue to sling passes, that Kansas City entered the game as Super Bowl favorites.

Then, a football apocalypse. The wild scores, the wilder bounces, the disastrous fourth-down playcall, the countless “this game is drunk” tweets and, of course, the Chiefs’ epic comeback. But that’s not what Hopkins will remember about that afternoon. He’ll remember the shot he took to the midsection in the second quarter, the one that took his breath away, that required X-rays at halftime, that tore cartilage in his ribs. He’ll remember jogging back on the field, only to dislocate his right index finger early into the third quarter. “I didn’t care,” Hopkins says. “I popped it right back into place and kept going.” His final tally: nine receptions, 118 yards and two injuries for a man who describes himself as both the toughest player—having missed only two games, both meaningless regular-season finales, in seven seasons—and the best receiver in the NFL.

Despite the gut-wrenching loss, last season seemed to mark more of a beginning for Houston than an end. In his third year, Deshaun Watson had solidified himself as a franchise quarterback, developing a telepathic connection with his favorite target and fellow Clemson alum. Hopkins and Watson could draw up plays in the huddle, sandlot style, like for the two touchdowns they connected on to beat the Colts. Or they could adjust, mid-route, without even a hand gesture, as they did on deep balls against the Saints and Bills. Off the field they often met for dinner, laying out plans for NFL domination, the championships they’d win, the Hall of Fame careers they’d carve out. When Hopkins’s confidant Michael Irvin watched the duo interact, they reminded him of himself and Emmitt Smith—before they won three championships with the Cowboys. In other words, the Texans stood on the precipice of greatness.

As Hopkins, 27, sat down at his locker after the game, surrounded by silence and his teammates, he had two thoughts: that the Texans had given their long-suffering fan base a future to look forward to and that they would need to end their string of playoff disappointments without him. The wideout had spoken to his family throughout the season about his desire to start over, with a new team, and, more specifically, with a new boss. He believed that Bill O’Brien, the lone NFL coach to also hold a general manager title, had been shopping him for more than a year.

To the rest of a football-obsessed world, the idea that any team would unload an elite player in his prime—let alone one who had never carried a diva label, proposed to a kicking net or ripped his quarterback (even with the uncertainty under center that preceded Watson)—seemed ludicrous. But the trade that shocked the rest of the NFL came as no surprise to Hopkins.

That January afternoon at Arrowhead Stadium he tugged off his jersey, met with reporters and crisscrossed the corridors until he found his mother, Sabrina Greenlee. “We talked about this before the year,” she told him. “I know you guys had success as a team and you got further than in the past. But if you’re ready to go, I will be your No. 1 supporter.”

Anyone who knew Hopkins, his story and his relationship with O’Brien would understand, he thought. At that point, though, few did. His Houston tenure was over, despite the teammates he loved, the quarterback he bonded with and the city that had become his adopted home. What Hopkins knew was, “that asking for a little raise would lead to the outcome that I got,” he says, “which is the outcome that I wanted.”

