Larry Fitzgerald Gets Praise from DeAndre Hopkins and David Johnson

Friday was a mutual admiration day for one of the best players and role models in NFL history when wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and running back David Johnson spoke to reporters in their new cities for the first time.

The trade that sent Hopkins from Houston to Arizona and Johnson to the Texans from the Cardinals became final this week when both players passed their physicals.

Both talked about their relationship with Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald, whose career began in 2004.

While he hasn’t been a teammate, Hopkins is looking forward to it and talked about the impact Fitzgerald has had on his career.

Said Hopkins, “It's been one of those relationships that I've always respected his game. I've respected what he's done outside of football. Probably more so, just as a person. Who he is, and how he carried himself as a businessman, so Fitz always had, you know, utmost respect from myself.

“He actually reached out to me a couple times before and I reached out to him when I was holding out a couple of years ago, when I planned on holding out. I talked to Fitz (and asked) what do you think about this, should I do this. And he basically said, just go back even if you sit out, you know, one or two days, you don't want to be that guy, because your play is going to speak for itself. So, he's advised me other times as well.”

Johnson held out for one day, missing one practice of training camp in 2016, which was the fourth year of his original five-year contract (including a fifth-year option) with the Texans. He signed a new contract the next year, which has three years remaining, and his current desire for a new deal was the major factor in his departure from Houston.

Johnson, who played five seasons with the Cardinals, was asked what he learned from playing with Fitzgerald.

He said, “I learned a lot. There's so much that I learned from him. I've learned just as much off the field as I did on the field, just as far as entrepreneurship, being a leader – not just by speaking, but leading by example, doing everything right on and off the field, so no one can ever have anything negative to say about you. Helping the communities; he's helped me with that and my brand, how personable I am. No matter who I meet, just being able to talk to them and relate to them, no matter who it is.

“I think the biggest thing is his work ethic on the field. He's always out there before practice catching footballs, practicing catching footballs, always out there after catching footballs. I think he catches about 50 to 100 before and after practice. He's a guy who’s always ready to play. He's taught me a lot, especially about keeping my body healthy. Doing everything, cold tubbing after games, seeing as many massage therapists, dry needling, seeing all of those people, psychiatrist as well. He’s just taught me so much and I hopefully can continue to utilize what he's taught me and be able to prolong my football career as long as he has and doing it at a level as long as he has.”