AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

GM Steve Keim Confirms Deandre Hopkins Trade Official

Howard Balzer

After 26 days of waiting, the trade in which the Cardinals acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans is official after both Hopkins and running back David Johnson passed their physicals.

The Cardinals sent Johnson, a second-round pick in next week’s draft (40th overall) and a fourth-round pick in 2021 to Houston for Hopkins and a fourth-round choice this year (131st overall).

The trade was reported on March 16, the first day of allowed negotiations for free agents prior to the March 18 start of the league year. The deal was reported to the league on March 20.

Confirming that the deal is final, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Wednesday in a videoconference, “Both of those players passed their physicals and I was alerted this morning. So that trade will commence.”

Asked about what led to the deal being made, Keim said, “It’s no different than any other trade. You have conversations with teams throughout the league and see where there are opportunities to try and improve your roster. DeAndre was a guy that myself and several others in the organization had been high on, so to be able to get a player of his caliber and to add to the weapons that we already possess; I feel it can certainly take us to the next level.”

Keim also had praise for Johnson, who he said “did some good things here. I wish him well and hopefully he’ll do the same for the Texans. It would be nice to see both parties get something out of this and for both players to have success.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

NFL Offseason Going Virtual; What Does That Look Like?

What are the main rules and restrictions for the newly agreed upon NFL Virtual Period taking place between April 20 and May 15?

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Passes Physical; David Johnson and Contract in Limbo

The trade between the Houston Texans and Arizona Cardinals swapping WR DeAndre Hopkins and RB David Johnson is inching closer to finalization.

Howard Balzer

Kyler Murray Stumps for Oklahoma Teammate CeeDee Lamb to be Team's No. 8 Overall Pick

After developing a relationship at Oklahoma, Cardinals QB Kyler Murray vouched for WR CeeDee Lamb to be selected No. 8 in the NFL Draft

Howard Balzer

Cardinals 'Flight Plan' Docuseries Debuts This Week with Episode Two

Episode two of the Arizona Cardinals 'Flight Plan' docuseries premieres April 16th on the team's official YouTube channel.

Howard Balzer

Perception of Chandler Jones Not Kind in Defensive Player of the Year Betting Odds

In the betting odds for 2021 NFL Defensive Player of the Year, Arizona Cardinals OLB Chandler Jones is not viewed in high regard.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

NFL Team Doctors Aiding in COVID-19 Relief Effort

After the NFL Physicians Society suspended football-related medical visits, it freed up doctors to help fight COVID-19

Mason Kern

Jordan and Ivana Hicks Donating Up to $100K to Impact Church COVID-19 Relief Fund

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jordan Hicks is joining a number of teammates who have made contributions in the wake of COVID-19

Mason Kern

Arizona Cardinals Launch Carry-Out Initiative for Local Businesses

With local Arizona businesses struggling to survive amidst COVID-19, the Cardinals initiated a program to help facilitate business.

Mason Kern

QB Rankings by SI.com's Conor Orr has Cardinals and Kyler Murray in Top Group

Sports Illustrated's Connor Orr ranks every NFL team's quarterback situation heading into the draft based on a variety of metrics.

Howard Balzer

2020 Cardinals Draft: Over/Under Position for Auburn DL Derrick Brown

SI gambling and fantasy experts Bill Enright, Frankie Taddeo and Jamie Eisner break down the odds on when Auburn DL Derrick Brown will get drafted.

Mason Kern