GM Steve Keim Confirms Deandre Hopkins Trade Official

After 26 days of waiting, the trade in which the Cardinals acquired wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from the Houston Texans is official after both Hopkins and running back David Johnson passed their physicals.

The Cardinals sent Johnson, a second-round pick in next week’s draft (40th overall) and a fourth-round pick in 2021 to Houston for Hopkins and a fourth-round choice this year (131st overall).

The trade was reported on March 16, the first day of allowed negotiations for free agents prior to the March 18 start of the league year. The deal was reported to the league on March 20.

Confirming that the deal is final, Cardinals general manager Steve Keim said Wednesday in a videoconference, “Both of those players passed their physicals and I was alerted this morning. So that trade will commence.”

Asked about what led to the deal being made, Keim said, “It’s no different than any other trade. You have conversations with teams throughout the league and see where there are opportunities to try and improve your roster. DeAndre was a guy that myself and several others in the organization had been high on, so to be able to get a player of his caliber and to add to the weapons that we already possess; I feel it can certainly take us to the next level.”

Keim also had praise for Johnson, who he said “did some good things here. I wish him well and hopefully he’ll do the same for the Texans. It would be nice to see both parties get something out of this and for both players to have success.”