DeAndre Hopkins Reportedly Passes Physical; David Johnson and Contract in Limbo

Howard Balzer

There are nine days until the NFL Draft, and 10 until the second day — when the Houston Texans are slated to receive the Cardinals’ second-round pick as part of the trade that sent wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the desert and running back David Johnson to Houston.

Although the deal has been announced by both teams, it won’t be absolutely official until both players pass their physicals.

NFL Media reported Monday that Hopkins has passed his, but Houston sources indicate Johnson has not had his yet.

That could be problematic if it’s not done prior to the draft or if Johnson would fail his physical. If the latter becomes the case, the teams could be forced to adjust the compensation and Johnson’s contract would revert to the Cardinals. If he hasn’t undergone a physical by the time of the draft, there’s a chance the teams could agree to the current terms of the trade with the Cardinals potentially having to make it up to the Texans if he failed his physical later.

The Arizona Republic reported that “Johnson reportedly has already had a preliminary physical performed on his wrist, which he fractured during the first game of the 2017 season. He passed that portion of the exam despite having a reduced range of motion that initially caused the doctor to hesitate.”

If the trade has to be renegotiated because Johnson fails the physical within the next week, at the minimum, it’s possible the Cardinals would have to agree not to keep the fourth-round pick (131 overall) they received from the Texans.

However, most important to the Cardinals is the possibility of Johnson and his contract reverting to them.

If he is with the Texans, Johnson would count $6 million in dead money against the team’s salary cap, which is equal to two years of prorated signing bonus. However, if he were back on the roster, he would count about $14.4 million against the cap.

If he were subsequently released, the cap charge would be $16.2 million because his $10.2 million base salary is guaranteed. He could be released with a post-June 1 designation, which would make his cap charge still an unwieldy $13.2 million this year and then $3 million in 2021.

In a videoconference with the media last week, Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury said there was “no concern” and that “I have no doubt it's going to be done before the draft."

He might be right about that, but there has to be some degree of concern that the Texans’ doctors clear him.

