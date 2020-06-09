Throughout his stint in the NFL, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has refused to say his alma mater during his introduction on prime-time games, instead opting to go with his high school: D. W. Daniel in Central, South Carolina.

On Monday, Hopkins took to Instagram to explain why. Amid protests as a result of racism and police brutality coming to a forefront in recent weeks following the killing of George Floyd, Hopkins and his former quarterback and fellow Clemson product Deshaun Watson expressed their contempt with the commemoration decisions of their alma mater.

Both players want the school to cease honoring former United States Vice President John C. Calhoun, who was a slave owner and is described as a pro-slavery politician in the school's biography. Calhoun’s son-in-law, Thomas Green Clemson, was the founder of the university. The Tigers' college campus sits on the site of Calhoun’s Fort Hill plantation in South Carolina.

"As we watch everything happening in the world, I want to bring up something that has been bothering me for a long time in my community," Hopkins wrote. "Clemson University still honors the name of well-known slave owner and pro-slavery politician John C. Calhoun on its buildings, signs, and in the name of its honors program. I felt this oppressive figure during my time at Clemson and purposely do not mention the University’s name before NFL games because of it. I am joining the voices of the students and faculty who have restarted this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College. I urge all Clemson students, football players, and alumni to join us, so the next generation of young Black leaders can be proud of the institution they graduate from. Now is the time for change."

Watson shortly followed suit with his own opinions on Twitter.

“Clemson University should not honor slave owner John C. Calhoun in any way,” he wrote. “His name should be removed from all University property and programming. I am joining the students, faculty & DeAndre to restart this petition to rename the Calhoun Honors College.”

Calhoun was reportedly one of America’s fiercest advocates of the practice of slavery, evidenced by his infamous Senate speech that referred to slavery as a “positive good.” In 2017, Yale University removed his name from its Calhoun College, replacing it with the name Grace Hopper College in honor of the American computer scientist and United States Navy rear admiral.