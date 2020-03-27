AllCardinals
Top Stories
GM Report
Game Day
News

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pledges $150,000 to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

Mason Kern

As if Arizona Cardinals fans did not have enough to love about new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, they got another reason on Friday.

That is because the recently-traded wideout already made strides in his new community, pledging a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. This comes off the heels of the franchise announcing it is contributing a $1,000,000 donation on Tuesday.

"To my new AZ family," Hopkins wrote in a statement posted to Twitter, "I can't wait until everything settles down so I can get out there and play in front of you all. Until then I wanted to do my part for my new community and donate $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. Stay safe and rise up, red sea."

As part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Governor Doug Ducey, the fund will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona. Initially, it will focus on the following immediate needs:

  • Funding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.
  • Non-profit organizations that support the most vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities, and other services.
  • Providing disadvantaged students with the technology necessary to transition to on-line learning.

“Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," club chairman and president Michael Bidwill said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able. As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together.”

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Update on Cardinals Blood Drive Initiative

An update from the Arizona Cardinals organization regarding the one-day blood drive initiative

Mason Kern

Will Cardinals Re-signing of T Marcus Gilbert Alter Draft Strategy?

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to terms with tackle Marcus Gilbert and running back Kenyan Drake officially signed his transition tag tender on Thursday. How will it affect the team's approach in the NFL Draft?

Howard Balzer

Cardinals LB Chandler Jones Provides Meals to Those Affected by the Coronavirus

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones is doing his part to help his community during the coronavirus pandemic.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals QB Brett Hundley Instrumental in Development of Kyler Murray

The Arizona Cardinals with head coach Kliff Kingsbury re-signed Brett Hundley to back up Kyler Murray for the second straight season.

Mason Kern

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Enjoy Stability with Kyler Murray, Brett Hundley at Quarterback in Active Offseason Market

The NFL quarterback market has been extremely busy featuring moves by Tom Brady, Cam Newton, Philip Rivers, Nick Foles, Teddy Bridgewater and Brian Hoyer. The Arizona Cardinals, meanwhile, retained starter Kyler Murray and backup Brett Hundley.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

Cardinals Hosting Unprecedented Blood Drive at State Farm Stadium to Meet Critical Need

In an effort to provide aid in the COVID-19 pandemic, the Arizona Cardinals announced a new blood drive initiative that will be held at State Farm Stadium

Howard Balzer

Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer Details Specifics of Hopkins Trade to Cardinals

Albert Breer Discusses DeAndre Hopkins, David Johnson, Stefon Diggs, Brandin Cooks, Sean Payton, Bill Belichick, Kyler Murray, Odell Beckham Jr.

Mason Kern

Roster Churn Continues for Arizona Cardinals with Signing of DL Trevon Coley, Re-signing RB D.J. Foster and Departure of DE Zach Kerr

The Arizona Cardinals made multiple roster moves on Wednesday.

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55

NFL Offices Closed, Draft Show Goes on as Scheduled, April 23-25

The NFL has a choice to make regarding the draft in relation to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Howard Balzer

DE Jordan Phillips' Cardinals Contract Includes $18.5 Million in Guarantees

Contract details for new Arizona Cardinals defensive lineman Jordan Phillips

Howard Balzer

by

Footballfan55