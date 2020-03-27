Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Pledges $150,000 to Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund

As if Arizona Cardinals fans did not have enough to love about new wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins, they got another reason on Friday.

That is because the recently-traded wideout already made strides in his new community, pledging a $150,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. This comes off the heels of the franchise announcing it is contributing a $1,000,000 donation on Tuesday.

"To my new AZ family," Hopkins wrote in a statement posted to Twitter, "I can't wait until everything settles down so I can get out there and play in front of you all. Until then I wanted to do my part for my new community and donate $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. Stay safe and rise up, red sea."

As part of the Arizona Together initiative launched Tuesday by Governor Doug Ducey, the fund will provide financial support to organizations working to mitigate the impacts of COVID-19 in Arizona. Initially, it will focus on the following immediate needs:

Funding of Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) for frontline medical personnel.

Non-profit organizations that support the most vulnerable Arizonans through food banks, homeless shelters, domestic violence facilities, and other services.

Providing disadvantaged students with the technology necessary to transition to on-line learning.

“Like so many in our community, this unprecedented crisis has us asking what we can do to help and what might have the greatest impact," club chairman and president Michael Bidwill said in a statement on Tuesday. "We are grateful for the creation of this relief fund, are proud to support its critically important mission and hope that others throughout the community can join this effort in whatever way that they are able. As a team, we will continue to work on additional ways to make a difference and know that as a community we will get through this challenging time together.”