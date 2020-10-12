There was big change in Houston last week when head coach and general manager Bill O’Brien was fired after the Texans got off to an 0-4 start.

The team’s trade of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to the Arizona Cardinals has been well-chronicled in the last seven months and continues to be a story even after the Texans beat Jacksonville 30-14 for their first win Sunday.

With games to be played Monday and Tuesday night in Week 5, Hopkins leads the NFL in catches with 45 and reception yardage with 528 yards. He has a 125-yard lead over Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs, who will face Tennessee Tuesday, and is third in the NFL in targets with 53, only behind Dallas's Amari Cooper (55) and Chicago's Allen Robinson (57).

Albert Breer of SI.com weighed in on Hopkins in his MMQB column:

"DeAndre Hopkins’s success in Arizona didn’t help the guys in Houston. And I say that as someone who fully understood the reasons for the move — paying him again with three years left on his deal, based on where they were roster-wise, and the remaking of the culture they were trying to undertake, was a non-starter. But the fact is, Hopkins looks as good as he ever has playing with Kyler Murray and for Kliff Kingsbury, and that was again obvious on Sunday, as the Cardinals stomped the Jets 30–10. He’s also playing with a little edge he may not have had, absent the trade. After going for another 131 yards and a touchdown on six catches in Jersey, he told the local media, 'Those guys trust me to get me the ball downfield. A lot of people look at me as just a possession receiver, I guess. And my abilities and my talent, obviously, today's and other games, show that I'm not just a possession receiver but I'm a downfield threat.' Now, the numbers back his claim up — he had catches of 45 and 37 yards (one of which was spectacular, and you can see in Best of the NFL Internet section by going to the link below), his fifth and sixth of more than 20 yards this year. But it’s fair to look at what he’s saying and understand there’s something there. The Cardinals, at 3–2, are the beneficiary. And regardless of how sound the reasoning the Texans had in March was to do the deal, Hopkins’ success hasn’t helped the people leading football ops in Houston."

Read Breer's full column and watch that Hopkins' play here.