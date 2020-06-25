One of the more under-appreciated aspects of a receiver's job is getting open. Most of the scrutiny wideouts receive is from catching or dropping passes and collecting yards after the catch.

Pro Football Focus recently analyzed the NFL's most targeted receivers by situation. Drawing targets is as critical as making the catch when the opportunity is presented. If you cannot get open, you will not have the chance to make a play.

"To be targeted at a high rate, a receiver must consistently separate from his defender and earn the trust of his quarterback by showing him that he can come down with the pass even if the separation isn’t there," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote.

As he enters a new chapter of his career with the Arizona Cardinals, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins developed a reputation while with the Houston Texans. He is arguably considered the most elite receiver in the league.

With a "minimum route threshold" of 25 percent of the maximum routes run, Hopkins came in as the No. 4 most targeted receiver in the league across all routes run. He ran a total of 584 routes and was targeted 146 times — exactly a 25 percent target rate.

The three receivers listed ahead of him are No. 1 Michael Thomas, New Orleans Saints (599 routes run, 180 targets, 30.1 percent target rate); No. 2 Davante Adams, Green Bay Packers (427 routes run, 124 targets, 29 percent target rate); No. 3 Julio Jones, Atlanta Falcons (572 routes run, 149 targets, 26 percent target rate).

When lined up in the slot, however, Hopkins dominated even more. He was the second-highest targeted player in the NFL in these situations, behind only Thomas. On 211 routes run in the slot, Hopkins was targeted 57 times for a 27 percent target rate.

"NFL teams have increasingly moved their No. 1 wide receiver around in recent years to exploit matchups, and that includes bumping inside to the slot. When players like Thomas, Hopkins and Julio Jones move inside, it creates matchup problems, particularly for teams that don’t like to send their top cornerbacks into the slot in shadow coverage. Targets tend to follow."

Surely, Hopkins will look to get the same usage out of quarterback Kyler Murray. He joins a wide receiver corps that features veteran Larry Fitzgerald and budding star Christian Kirk, neither of whom made PFF's list.