SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

'I Was About to do the Peace Sign': Hopkins Explains Highway Encounter

Alex Weiner

On his way to State Farm Stadium Sunday ahead of the Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was met with some traffic. 

He drove through a parade of United States president Donald Trump supporters, known as the 'Trump Train,' on the highway and pictures on social media surfaced of Hopkins sticking up both of his middle fingers and driving off in his top-down black and gold Ferrari.

Tuesday morning, cornerback Patrick Peterson’s released the newest episode of his “All Things Covered” podcast, with Hopkins as a guest. While they discussed a myriad of topics, Hopkins’ interaction was discussed.

"Driving on the highway, I guess I got in between a bunch of cars that I wasn't supposed to be in between in my car," Hopkins explained. "They were honking the horn at me and stuff like that to tell me to get out of their way and I didn't. The guy in front of me stepped on his brakes and tried to stop dead in traffic and I got around him and I stuck him a birdie (middle finger).

"I really was about to do the peace sign to him, but this finger right here (points) was kind of hurting and it didn't make it up in time. But I was like, ‘[Dang] dude, you’re trying to stomp on the brakes in dead traffic because I’m in your guys’ train and what not just trying to go to work?’"

The peace sign probably wouldn’t have garnered as much attention online. Per the Arizona Republic, "Trump supporters have driven in caravans that last hours on Valley freeways for many recent Sundays. They usually start near Lake Pleasant and end with afterparties in Morristown."

Citizens engaged in the 'Trump train' claimed that Hopkins was swerving in and out of traffic needlessly and recklessly. Peterson and his co-host Bryant McFadden had a good laugh at Hopkins' side. 

The endeavor didn’t seem to bother Hopkins when it came to game time, as he caught 10 passes for 103 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. He said there was no harm done to his car or himself as a result of the situation and also addressed the claims that he was driving recklessly. 

"There wasn’t anything thrown at the car or anything like that," Hopkins said. "No speeding. Obviously, you see me right there, if I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don’t think you would be able to take a still picture of me. That’s all."

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Live Blog: Cardinals-Seahawks Updates

Arizona Cardinals take on the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday Night Football.

Alex Weiner

Report: Cardinals Signing CB De'Vante Bausby to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals are reportedly adding another defensive back to the roster, as they are expected to sign cornerback De'Vante Bausby to the practice squad.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Place DL Zach Allen, LB Isaiah Irving on Reserve/Injured

The Arizona Cardinals made several roster changes Tuesday, placing defensive tackle Zach Allen and outside linebacker Isaiah Irving on reserve/injured, among other moves.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Overtime Win Over Seattle One for the Ages

In a game for the ages, the Arizona Cardinals defeated the Seattle Seahawks and moved to within one-half game of first place in the NFC West.

Howard Balzer

Little Specifics Revealed Regarding Cardinals Injuries

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the media Monday afternoon and provided little in the way of answers to injury questions.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Isaiah Simmons Makes Limited Snaps Count

Arizona Cardinals inside linebacker Isaiah Simmons played just five defensive snaps Sunday night, but the final one led to the team’s victory.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Used a Play from Ohio State to Throw Off Seahawks

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury pulls a play from Ohio State to confuse the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Get Hyped on Twitter Postgame

The Arizona Cardinals pulled off a victory over the undefeated Seattle Seahawks, so they were excited on Twitter.

Alex Weiner

DK Metcalf Impresses with 'Inspiring' Effort on Chase-Down Tackle

Following an interception by Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker, Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf sprinted stride for stride and made the tackle to prevent a pick-six.

Mason Kern

What Went Right and Wrong for the Cardinals in their Memorable SNF Win

Kyler Murray's composure and the second-half defense defined the Arizona Cardinals win over the Seattle Seahawks.

Alex Weiner