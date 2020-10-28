'I Was About to do the Peace Sign': Hopkins Explains Highway Encounter

On his way to State Farm Stadium Sunday ahead of the Arizona Cardinals game against the Seattle Seahawks, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins was met with some traffic.

He drove through a parade of United States president Donald Trump supporters, known as the 'Trump Train,' on the highway and pictures on social media surfaced of Hopkins sticking up both of his middle fingers and driving off in his top-down black and gold Ferrari.

Tuesday morning, cornerback Patrick Peterson’s released the newest episode of his “All Things Covered” podcast, with Hopkins as a guest. While they discussed a myriad of topics, Hopkins’ interaction was discussed.

"Driving on the highway, I guess I got in between a bunch of cars that I wasn't supposed to be in between in my car," Hopkins explained. "They were honking the horn at me and stuff like that to tell me to get out of their way and I didn't. The guy in front of me stepped on his brakes and tried to stop dead in traffic and I got around him and I stuck him a birdie (middle finger).

"I really was about to do the peace sign to him, but this finger right here (points) was kind of hurting and it didn't make it up in time. But I was like, ‘[Dang] dude, you’re trying to stomp on the brakes in dead traffic because I’m in your guys’ train and what not just trying to go to work?’"

The peace sign probably wouldn’t have garnered as much attention online. Per the Arizona Republic, "Trump supporters have driven in caravans that last hours on Valley freeways for many recent Sundays. They usually start near Lake Pleasant and end with afterparties in Morristown."

Citizens engaged in the 'Trump train' claimed that Hopkins was swerving in and out of traffic needlessly and recklessly. Peterson and his co-host Bryant McFadden had a good laugh at Hopkins' side.

The endeavor didn’t seem to bother Hopkins when it came to game time, as he caught 10 passes for 103 yards, including a 35-yard touchdown. He said there was no harm done to his car or himself as a result of the situation and also addressed the claims that he was driving recklessly.

"There wasn’t anything thrown at the car or anything like that," Hopkins said. "No speeding. Obviously, you see me right there, if I was in a Ferrari speeding, I don’t think you would be able to take a still picture of me. That’s all."