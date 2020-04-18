DeAndre Hopkins Feeling 'At Home Even Though I Haven't Even Played a Snap'

While the physical move of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins from Houston to Arizona has been challenging due to the circumstances created by COVID-19, he has still been greeted by Cardinals fans far and wide with open arms.

"The welcome has honestly been overwhelming," Hopkins said in a teleconference with reporters on Friday. "I feel at home, even though I haven't even played a snap there. Those guys in the locker room, you can tell they have a lot of respect for me and it's the same. And all the guys who I've talked to have said nothing but good things about the organization. There's been a lot of guys that I've talked to who have left there that's had nothing but great things to say about the coaches, the GM and the owner.

"I played at Clemson with Andre Ellington and Jaron Brown and also I played with with D.J. Swearinger in Houston. So, those three guys right there, they had nothing but great things to say about their locker room and the way that it's run. That's also been something that I felt speaks highly about the organization. When guys leave there, how highly do they speak about it? The guys there in the locker room, the young players, just reached out to me. I can tell they're hungry and ready to play, ready to win."

One of his first moves as a member of the Cardinals was a charitable donation of $150,000 to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund. Hopkins is instantly becoming a fan favorite both for his Pro Bowl resume and impact in the community.

"It was big for me because that's always been a mission of mine and my family, to give back and to make sure we're helping the community that is obviously supporting us and allowing us to play there," Hopkins said. "It's always been something big for my family and I to do. Mr. (owner Michael) Bidwill, he's been a great leader for the state, for the area from what I've been told. I thought it would be cool for me to morally or financially support the state and (my new) home. So, I reached out to Mr. Bidwill and asked him, 'How can I be involved? How can I help out?' He suggested some things and we kind of went from there, but I thought it was very important for me to be involved in things in the community where I'm playing."