'I Play Football and They Watch': Hopkins Blasts Critics of Practice Habits

If one thing is certain about DeAndre Hopkins, it is that he comes to work prepared. Not only are his efforts on the gridiron reflective of that fact, but the time and effort spent into wardrobe ideation and execution plays a factor as well.

So much so, in fact, that Hopkins was named Sports Illustrated's Best Dressed of the Year at The Sports Illustrated Awards Dec. 19.

Add the fact that Hopkins leads the NFL in receiving yards this season at 1,324 with two games remaining and that he received a Pro Bowl nod for the fourth straight year, and there should not be concern over what value he has brought to the Arizona Cardinals in his first season since being traded by the Houston Texans in March.

Yet, questions continue to arise. Not about Hopkins' output on Sundays, but rather for the preparation he puts in during the week before.

"Every player is different," general manager Steve Keim said earlier in December. "The way their body responds throughout the season, they know how to practice and how not to practice, I should say.

"That's where we're at, is trying to make sure that he's ready to go on Sundays. And again, everybody's different in their preparation, but certainly excited about Hop and as you can see in the statistical books, pretty excited about what he's brought to our team."

Hopkins has totaled his league lead in receiving yards on 103 catches, while adding six touchdowns. He is the only player to record 90-plus receptions and at least 1,100 receiving yards in each of the last four seasons — all of which included Pro Bowl berths.

"I'm trying to get some more plaques on the wall here in this building, so my play is speaking for itself," Hopkins said Wednesday.

Stemming from his time in Houston, Hopkins brought a reputation to Arizona as an inconsistent practice participant. Since training camp in August, the 28-year-old wide receiver has actually been rather consistent . . . with the time he chooses to miss.

Outside of several lingering injuries, Hopkins takes a veteran's day off on Wednesdays, with added days rest sprinkled in depending on the nature of how his body feels, among other reasons he chooses to keep to himself.

"The people who were giving me stuff, they don't know what I was going through or dealing with," Hopkins said. "And I don't let my my news, or really what's going on with me, be publicized for the future."

Someone who does know and understand the intricacies of Hopkins' personal life is his grandfather. And while the NFL veteran does not spend any of his own precious attention on outside perspective and criticism regarding the decisions he chooses to make, he receives a rundown.

"I really didn't listen to it," Hopkins said. "I don't listen to it. I just listen to my grandfather and he was saying, 'Man, Arizona, they really kind of on you right now because you're not practicing.' All the critics and the sports people. But my grandfather knows who I am also and he knows how productive I am on that football field. And he knew what I was going through."

While Hopkins may be intentionally unplugged from the Arizona sports media, the feedback he has received — at least for his practice habits — left him with a resounding message for the critics.

"I heard a lot of negativity about me not practicing when I first came to Arizona," Hopkins said. "I don't watch the Arizona local news and the channels and the sports stations, but my grandfather, he's an avid listener to everything and every single one. I think if one of you guys say something bad about me, my grandfather, he's told me. I've seen all the blogs and all this stuff. I'm pretty sure some of you guys might have been in their egging it on, but I'm not going to say any names.

"But for those people who don't understand football and who just watch, there's a reason that I play football and they watch. And there's a reason that people are in positions for a reason. Next year, please tell your friends and all your guys on the local stations if you got anything negative to say about DeAndre Hopkins, I charge to come on shows, but I give a discount to come on the show for those people."

Hopkins has proven he doesn't need to attend every practice session in order to be successful. The statistical performance is proof. As the team prepares for its penultimate game of the regular season against the San Francisco 49ers, Hopkins again took his normal Wednesday off for non-injury related purposes.

He was present Thursday, though, and wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald gestured at the available media and said, "Hey, you see Hop practicing today?"

In his weekly session with the media after practice, Fitzgerald was asked how he might have reacted had the interview with Hopkins been conducted in the locker room, not virtually, and he heard the line of questioning.

Getting animated, he said, "If I had heard it in real time, I would have had to get in there, man. I would have had a couple follow-up questions and and, you know, doing my best AI (former NBA star Allen Iverson) in person: ‘Practice. Are we talkin,' we talkin' about practice? I'm leading the league in catches and yards and we talkin' about practice.'

"I would have had to jump in there with a little a little sauce on there, but I thought it was funny. We gave Hop a bad time about it. And it always makes for great comic relief as you get this late in the season."

When head coach Kliff Kingsbury was asked how he found out about Hopkins' comments, he said, "Yesterday, I got that link from one of my friends with basically a smiling, laughing, crying emoji and just said, 'I love this guy.' So that's usually how it comes about. But DeAndre's entertaining, and I thought he handled himself well in that moment."

Seems like a running joke within the Cardinals' facility. What is not a joke, however, is the impact Hopkins has had on the franchise's eight wins — equal to the total over the two previous years — and the first playoff push since 2015.

"Tell those people who said I don't practice to come watch me," Hopkins said. "Watch me play the game."