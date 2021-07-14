DeAndre Hopkins Has Fourth-Highest Odds to Lead NFL in Receiving Yards

The Cardinals receiver could make people some decent dough when it comes to receiving yards.

With sports betting becoming legalized in the state of Arizona this year, the hope for many throughout the state is to have fully functioning betting sites by Week 1 of the NFL season. Should that be the case, fans of the Arizona Cardinals may be itching to place their hard-earned cash on some of their favorite players.

BetOnline recently released their odds for the upcoming season, and a couple of Cardinals find themselves near the top of their respective statistical categories.

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is tied for the fourth-highest odds on BetOnline to lead the league in receiving yards for the upcoming season, currently standing at 10/1. The top five for that category is:

1. Stefon Diggs 8/1

T2. Calvin Ridley 9/1

T2. Tyreek Hill 9/1

T4. Davante Adams 10/1

T4. DeAndre Hopkins 10/1

Hopkins isn't the only Arizona player listed, as quarterback Kyler Murray may also be worth the bang for his buck despite being lower on his position list than Hopkins. Murray is tied for the 13th-highest odds to lead the NFL in passing yards for the 2021 season at 25/1, as he's listed at the same odds as Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence.

The top five is:

1. Patrick Mahomes 6/1

T2. Josh Allen 9/1

T2. Tom Brady 9/1

T4. Dak Prescott 10/1

T4. Justin Herbert 10/1

Unsurprisingly, no Cardinals running backs were listed to lead the league in rushing this season.