Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+SI.COM
Search

DeAndre Hopkins Has Fourth-Highest Odds to Lead NFL in Receiving Yards

The Cardinals receiver could make people some decent dough when it comes to receiving yards.
Author:
Publish date:

With sports betting becoming legalized in the state of Arizona this year, the hope for many throughout the state is to have fully functioning betting sites by Week 1 of the NFL season. Should that be the case, fans of the Arizona Cardinals may be itching to place their hard-earned cash on some of their favorite players. 

BetOnline recently released their odds for the upcoming season, and a couple of Cardinals find themselves near the top of their respective statistical categories. 

Receiver DeAndre Hopkins is tied for the fourth-highest odds on BetOnline to lead the league in receiving yards for the upcoming season, currently standing at 10/1. The top five for that category is:

1. Stefon Diggs 8/1

T2. Calvin Ridley 9/1

T2. Tyreek Hill 9/1

T4. Davante Adams 10/1

T4. DeAndre Hopkins 10/1 

Hopkins isn't the only Arizona player listed, as quarterback Kyler Murray may also be worth the bang for his buck despite being lower on his position list than Hopkins. Murray is tied for the 13th-highest odds to lead the NFL in passing yards for the 2021 season at 25/1, as he's listed at the same odds as Russell Wilson, Baker Mayfield, Derek Carr, Deshaun Watson, Lamar Jackson and Trevor Lawrence. 

The top five is:

1. Patrick Mahomes 6/1

T2. Josh Allen 9/1

T2. Tom Brady 9/1

T4. Dak Prescott 10/1

T4. Justin Herbert 10/1 

Unsurprisingly, no Cardinals running backs were listed to lead the league in rushing this season. 

Hopkins
News

DeAndre Hopkins Has Fourth-Highest Odds to Lead NFL in Receiving Yards

Arizona Cardinals outside linebacker Chandler Jones (55) watches a drill during practice.
News

Cardinals Release Practice Schedule, Public Dates for 2021 Training Camp

Arizona Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins (10) reacts prior to the game against the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.
News

Jalen Ramsey Crowns DeAndre Hopkins Best Receiver in NFL

Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins (10) catches a game-winning touchdown catch over Bill's Tre'Davious White (27) and Micah Hyde (23) with two seconds left in the fourth quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Nov. 15, 2020.
News

The 'Hail Murray' wins the 'Best Play' of 2020 Award at the ESPYs

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald (11) during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Los Angeles Memorial Coliseum.
News

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald Still Pondering Future

Cardinals' Kyler Murray (1) warms up with Deandre Hopkins (10) before a game against the Eagles at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Ariz. on Dec. 20, 2020.
News

Even the Toughest Cardinals Can't Tackle What a Haboob is

Chandler Jones2
News

Friday Notebook: A Chandler Jones Scare, Cardinals Worst Draft Pick and More

Harry catch over middle
News

Are the Cardinals a Potential Landing Spot for N'Keal Harry?