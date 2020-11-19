'Can't Throw it to Myself': Hopkins Sharing Hail Murray Recognition

While the majority of the NFL landscape has been embroiled in discussion about Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins since Sunday's 43-yard, game-winning Hail Mary completion thrown by quarterback Kyler Murray against the Buffalo Bills, he simply wants adequate praise bestowed upon the rest of his teammates that made what is now known as the "Hail Murray" possible.

Hopkins and the Cardinals were back on the practice field at the Dignity Health Training Center in Tempe, Arizona, Tuesday after having a day off to recover Monday. On the team's estimated injury report for the beginning of the week had there been a session, Hopkins was listed as a non-participant for non-injury related purposes, which resembles the timeline he has maintained all year.

Tuesday, Hopkins was on the practice field and participated in full. During stretching lines, AllCardinals captured a moment that encapsulates the type of player, and person, the All-Pro wide receiver is.

"You've got to film everybody else, man," Hopkins told AllCardinals deputy editor Mason Kern, who was shooting during the open portion of Tuesday's practice. "Film the offensive line for the blocking. I can't throw it to myself."

Running back Kenyan Drake added a sentiment of his own, saying, "Hey, that's the man of the hour."

The video has since gone viral. Hopkins, himself, took to Twitter to emphasize his character, amid controversy stemming from his time with the Houston Texans and the reasons for his inevitable departure via trade in March.

"What they don't see," Hopkins wrote.

The apparent intent of his message is that the seemingly small recognition-sharing moment is indicative of who Hopkins is, despite the national narrative of his personality indicating arrogance and character concerns.

Hopkins was named NFC Offensive Player of the Week for his Week 10 performance, which resulted in a seven-catch, 127-yard, one-touchdown effort that led to a 32-30 win and put Arizona in a three-way tie with the Seattle Seahawks and Los Angeles Rams for first place in the NFC West with a 6-3 record. It was the second time in Hopkins' career that he earned Offensive Player of the Week; the first coming in 2015 with the Texans.

He also becomes just the fourth wide receiver in Cardinals history to be named Offensive Player of the Week, joining Roy Green, Larry Fitzgerald and J.J. Nelson.

Arizona already had three Player of the Week distinctions this season, with Hopkins joining Murray (twice) and safety Budda Baker, who was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Dallas Cowboys.

The game-winning play by Hopkins was the fourth game-winner of his career in the fourth quarter or overtime and the first to occur with less than a minute remaining in the game. Even he took time to appreciate how special it was.

"This one is No. 1 (in my career)," Hopkins told reporters immediately after the Hail Mary. "It was to win the game. No question. Against a playoff opponent . . . In basketball terminology, that's what they call this (motions and pats his head). When somebody get dunked on. But it was on three people. They were in position; it was just a better catch by I."