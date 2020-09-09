SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

DeAndre Hopkins Intrigued by Cardinals Since Last Season

Alex Weiner

Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he doesn't usually watch NFL games except for when he is studying his opponents. But, last season he broke that tendency while on the Houston Texans. There was a team in the NFC that caught his attention. Months later, he would end up traded there.

"Arizona was actually the first game that I watched from a different opponent last year when I was on my previous team," Hopkins told the media Tuesday after signing his new contract. "I really don't watch a lot of football from other teams, just the opponents that I'm playing. But, I was like, 'Let me check out Arizona.' Here they are doing some good things. So let me watch the game and I was like, 'If I could be in this offense, a pass-first offense one day, the sky's the limit.'

"I guess I spoke that into existence."

The Cardinals acquired him from Houston in March. 

Hopkins was impressed by what the Cardinals looked like just a year after the team had the NFL’s lowest scoring offense. Now, he will part of Arizona’s progression moving forward.

On Tuesday, he signed a two-year extension worth a reported $54.5 million. He already had three years left on his deal, so he is locked in for five seasons and can make $94 million overall ($18.8 million per year) although there was a report the final year of the contract is voidable.

Hopkins expressed excitement with joining Arizona during his contract extension press conference. He called head coach Kliff Kingsbury "a mastermind" and the team on the rise. He likes the offensive personnel and the foundation on defense with pass rusher Chandler Jones, cornerback Patrick Peterson and rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

But, he said the No. 1 reason he’s looking forward to his Cardinals tenure is the quarterback who wears that very number: Kyler Murray.

"I want to stay on the team for five years first and foremost because I have never had more than two years with one quarterback in my eight years of playing football," Hopkins said. "Being able to build a relationship with the quarterback, the sky's the limit of what I feel like I can do. I've always had a rotation of quarterbacks. When Deshaun Watson came in, we spent two years together. The records that he and I broke together and the wins that we brought to the organization, it was something that the organization hadn't done yet. So, being able to be with a quarterback that I know is the future of this organization for five years and having all seasons and building, it's exciting."

Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro. A receiver with over 1,000 yards in five of seven seasons and he is still 28.

He said he’s sure a lot of teams would want his services, but he thinks he wanted the Cardinals just as much as they wanted him.

"I think it is a perfect match," Hopkins said. "This organization and what they're doing, I wouldn't ask to be anywhere else."

Hopkins is set to make his Cardinals debut on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Arizona Cardinals Protect Foster, Jones, Thomas on Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals protected RB D.J. Foster, CB Chris Jones and recently-acquired TE Jordan Thomas on the practice squad for Week 1.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Announce Depth Chart ahead of Season-Opener

Arizona Cardinals first depth charts lists RT Kelvin Beachum, CB Dre Kirkpatrick as starters; WR Andy Isabella kick and punt returner.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals QB Consistency with Murray Pivotal in Hopkins Extension

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins played with several quarterbacks with the Houston Texans, but found consistency with Kyler Murray leading to his extension.

Mason Kern

Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins Negotiated '90 percent' of Extension Himself

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is under contract for five years with the deal he negotiated without an agent and signed Tuesday.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals Cut DE Michael Dogbe to make room for DE Angelo Blackson

Arizona Cardinals Signed DE Angelo Blackson and two others to the practice squad. To make room, they cut DE Michael Dogbe.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals, DeAndre Hopkins Agree to Two-Year Extension

Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, without an agent, agrees to two-year contract extension with $42.75 million guaranteed at signing.

Howard Balzer

Kenyan Drake Only Needed Walking Boot for Couple Days

Arizona Cardinals RB Kenyan Drake ready for for the start of the season after returning to practice.

Alex Weiner

Kliff Kingsbury Wants the Arizona Cardinals to Start the Season Better than Recent Years

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury is aiming to get his team off to a better start than in recent seasons.

Alex Weiner

by

rolcards

Report: Cardinals, Deandre Hopkins 'Closing in' on New Deal

NFL Media report: New contract for Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins is close.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Allowing Butler 'Fresh Start' with Release

The Arizona Cardinals cut WR Hakeem Butler Friday and have subsequently chosen not to add him to the practice squad.

Mason Kern