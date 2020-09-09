Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins said he doesn't usually watch NFL games except for when he is studying his opponents. But, last season he broke that tendency while on the Houston Texans. There was a team in the NFC that caught his attention. Months later, he would end up traded there.

"Arizona was actually the first game that I watched from a different opponent last year when I was on my previous team," Hopkins told the media Tuesday after signing his new contract. "I really don't watch a lot of football from other teams, just the opponents that I'm playing. But, I was like, 'Let me check out Arizona.' Here they are doing some good things. So let me watch the game and I was like, 'If I could be in this offense, a pass-first offense one day, the sky's the limit.'

"I guess I spoke that into existence."

The Cardinals acquired him from Houston in March.

Hopkins was impressed by what the Cardinals looked like just a year after the team had the NFL’s lowest scoring offense. Now, he will part of Arizona’s progression moving forward.

On Tuesday, he signed a two-year extension worth a reported $54.5 million. He already had three years left on his deal, so he is locked in for five seasons and can make $94 million overall ($18.8 million per year) although there was a report the final year of the contract is voidable.

Hopkins expressed excitement with joining Arizona during his contract extension press conference. He called head coach Kliff Kingsbury "a mastermind" and the team on the rise. He likes the offensive personnel and the foundation on defense with pass rusher Chandler Jones, cornerback Patrick Peterson and rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons.

But, he said the No. 1 reason he’s looking forward to his Cardinals tenure is the quarterback who wears that very number: Kyler Murray.

"I want to stay on the team for five years first and foremost because I have never had more than two years with one quarterback in my eight years of playing football," Hopkins said. "Being able to build a relationship with the quarterback, the sky's the limit of what I feel like I can do. I've always had a rotation of quarterbacks. When Deshaun Watson came in, we spent two years together. The records that he and I broke together and the wins that we brought to the organization, it was something that the organization hadn't done yet. So, being able to be with a quarterback that I know is the future of this organization for five years and having all seasons and building, it's exciting."

Hopkins is a three-time All-Pro. A receiver with over 1,000 yards in five of seven seasons and he is still 28.

He said he’s sure a lot of teams would want his services, but he thinks he wanted the Cardinals just as much as they wanted him.

"I think it is a perfect match," Hopkins said. "This organization and what they're doing, I wouldn't ask to be anywhere else."

Hopkins is set to make his Cardinals debut on Sunday against the San Francisco 49ers.