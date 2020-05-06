DeAndre Hopkins Honors RN for The Real Heroes Project

Despite not being a member of the Arizona Cardinals for that long, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins has made an insurmountable impact.

Amidst the COVID-19 pandemic that has completely altered the NFL offseason and the sports landscape as a whole, one of the first moves the new Cardinals wideout made upon his trade from the Houston Texans was make a $100,000 donation to the Arizona Coronavirus Relief Fund.

Now, Hopkins is one of a number of athletes across 14 different sports leagues participating in The Real Heroes Project, which is intended to "recognize and celebrate health care workers for their efforts on the front lines" of the crisis that the nation continuously is facing. Each sports star selects a local frontline worker from their community to spotlight, recognize and celebrate for their efforts.

On Wednesday — and coinciding with National Nurses Day — Hopkins chose to honor Tracy Thomas, an RN at Dignity Health St. Joseph’s Hospital and Medical Center. The NFL All-Pro wide receiver took his Cardinals jersey and covered the 'Hopkins' embroidered letters on the backside with tape; only to replace it with Thomas's name.

"I want to thank Tracy Thomas for overseeing the COVID-19 unit at the St. Joseph’s hospital in Phoenix," Hopkins said. "Thank you and all of the men and women who are making sure our community is safe."

Other athletes who partook in the project include: New Orleans Saints quarterback Drew Brees; New York Yankees All-Star outfielder Aaron Judge; U.S. women's soccer stars Carli Lloyd and Alex Morgan; and NHL Hall of Famer Wayne Gretzky.

“I am incredibly humbled to be recognized by DeAndre Hopkins, the Arizona Cardinals and the NFL,” Thomas said. “My goal as a nurse is to give my patients the best quality of life and seeing our patients make tremendous recoveries is one of the greatest victories of my life. It is my absolute honor and duty to serve and care for our patients at St. Joseph’s. I’m incredibly grateful for this opportunity to represent all of St. Joseph’s health care heroes.”

You can view the entire PSA in the embedded video above the story headline.