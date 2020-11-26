SI.com
DeAndre Hopkins Over Illness; Kyler Murray Still Limited

Howard Balzer

The Arizona Cardinals did not have practice on Thanksgiving Day, but an injury report was distributed with what the designations would be had they conducted practice.

Most notably, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and tight end Maxx Williams were both listed as full participation after not practicing Wednesday because of illness. The other change from Wednesday was safety Charles Washington (groin) being upgraded from not practicing to being limited Thursday.

Those with the same designation for both days were tight end Darrell Daniels (ankle), defensive tackle Josh Mauro (hamstring) and safety Jalen Thompson (ankle), all of whom did not practice; and guard Justin Murray (hand) and quarterback Kyler Murray (right shoulder), who were limited both days. Murray has been limited with the intent of having him throw less in practice than usual.

For the Patriots, there were two additions to the 15 that were on the Wednesday report. Defensive back Kyle Dugger (toe) and running back J.J. Taylor (quadriceps) did not practice.

The only player upgraded was defensive lineman Carl Davis (concussion) who did not practice Wednesday and was limited Thursday. Wide receiver and special-teams standout Matthew Slater (knee) was downgraded from limited to not practicing.

Not practicing both days were tackle Isaiah Wynn (knee), running back Rex Burkhead (knee) and defensive lineman Tashawn Bower (illness).

Limited both days were 10 players: cornerback Stephon Gilmore (hand), guards Shaq Mason (calf) and Joe Thuney (ankle), kicker Nick Folk (back), linebacker Ja’Whaun Bentley (groin), wide receiver N’Keal Harry (shoulder), defensive linemen Adam Butler (shoulder), Byron Cowart (back) and Lawrence Guy (shoulder/elbow/knee) and tight end Ryan Izzo (hamstring/hand).

