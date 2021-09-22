Arizona Cardinals DeAndre Hopkins Injured Ribs

DeAndre Hopkins did not catch a pass after the first quarter against Minnesota Sunday and didn't practice Wednesday because of an injury to his ribs.

There were some surprises on the Cardinals’ official injury report Wednesday.

While the absence of wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins during the portion of practice open to the media was believed to be for a rest day, it turns out Hopkins is on the report with an injury to his ribs.

The Cardinals did have five other players either not practice or were limited as a rest day: wide receiver A.J. Green (limited), left guard Justin Pugh, center Rodney Hudson, outside linebacker Chandler Jones and nose tackle Corey Peters.

Right tackle Kelvin Beachum was out with an injury to his ribs. Beachum left the season opener at the start of the third quarter after being injured following his start Sunday against Minnesota. However, he didn’t play in the second half.

Cornerback Marco Wilson was also out of practice after suffering an ankle injury early in Sunday’s game against the Vikings.

Linebacker Devon Kennard, who was inactive for Sunday’s game against the Vikings because of a hamstring injury, returned to practice Wednesday, but was limited.

For the Jaguars, two starting offensive linemen are on the report. Center Brandon Linder did not practice because of a back injury, while right guard A.J. Cann (hamstring) was limited.

Other starters on the report are cornerback C.J. Henderson (groin/limited) and defensive end Roy Robertson-Harris (ankle/limited).

Defensive tackle Jay Tufele (illness) did not practice. Others limited were cornerback Tre Herndon (knee), who was inactive in Sunday’s loss to Denver, and defensive end Jordan Smith (knee).

Practicing fully were wide receiver Laviska Shenault Jr. (shoulder) and defensive end Lerentee McCray (hamstring). Shenault played 80% of the team’s snaps against the Broncos, while McCray was inactive.