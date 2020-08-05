For the first time in his career, wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins is suiting up for a different NFL franchise. The former Houston Texans star is aiming to continue his success in the desert with the Arizona Cardinals.

While the jersey number (10) might stay the same, most other aspects of this year will look a lot different. For one, Hopkins will transition from playing in the AFC South to the NFC West, which is shaping up to be extremely competitive this season. Plus, Hopkins has switched quarterbacks, coaches, offensive systems and threads.

All in all, he has enjoyed the transition.

"Felt great," Hopkins said. "Felt good. It gave me chills. I'm not going to lie man, it felt real good to be part of a great organization and the Cardinal red and white and black looks good on me if I do say so myself."

The reverberations of Hopkins' presence around the Cardinals' facilities at the beginning of training camp has also extended beyond the roster. Not only did he enjoy lacing up in his new digs, but coaches and the organization's brass have been just as thrilled.

"I think when you ask myself or any of the other coaches when you see him walk out on the field, we probably got the same goosebumps the first day at walk-through," head coach Kliff Kingsbury said. "Just that caliber of player; the way he carries himself; how he's been with us and since we've had him here virtually; and his preparation and attention to detail; and wanting more knowledge; it's just been fantastic. That rubs off on other players when you have a guy like that who's done what he's done, focused and locked in the way he's been. It's been great so far. I'm excited to get him out there full speed in the next week and see what type of chemistry we can build with him and our quarterback (Kyler Murray)."

While it may be difficult for most to properly adapt to a new situation and scheme, especially that of an Air Raid offense under Kingsbury, Hopkins is confident in his ability to transition based on his history of learning new quarterbacks practically every offseason. Cardinals coaches also feel he is versatile and dynamic enough to thrive in whatever system he is put in.

"DeAndre is a guy who'd be successful in any offense," Kingsbury said. "He's proven that whether it's the collegiate level or in the pros and so we want to do things that best fit his skill set. And I think that's what we've always tried to do here, is maximize people's skill set and maximize our personnel. He's a generational type talent and we've got to find ways where he's comfortable and can play at a high level immediately. And that's the expectation. I think him and Kyler have developed a rapport throughout the summer and we've just got to keep that rolling."

Added Hopkins: "The coaches have done a great job of helping me, every single one of the coaches, the players as well. It's a big playbook, obviously no-huddle, but Kliff has done a good job — and receiver coaches as well — of helping me out and keeping me up to speed with the offense. But I think once you go out there, obviously, that's always the best to get reps while you're playing, but I think so far this offense has came along well for me. I'm picking it up. I'm in my playbook every day, twice a day, on the phone it's my screensaver, the plays. I'm doing my best to catch up and, obviously, these guys are doing a good job of the way they teach. Kliff, he's a great coach. He's doing a good job of having everybody prepared for whatever happens."