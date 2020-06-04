AllCardinals
DeAndre Hopkins, Justin Pugh Make PFF All-Clutch Teams

Mason Kern

Performing under pressure is a trait heavily sought after by professional athletes. New Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins possesses that ability. In fact, he succeeded so much so in that category last season for the Houston Texans that Pro Football Focus included him on their All-Clutch Team.

Hopkins joins New Orleans Saints wideout Michael Thomas as the only two receivers to be included on the list. The new Cardinals caught 24 passes for 384 yards and no drops in the fourth quarter or overtime of games within eight points or less last year. Thomas checked in with 22 catches on 24 targets for 213 yards and two touchdowns.

"Given (Texans quarterback Deshaun) Watson’s success in the clutch, it shouldn’t come as a surprise to see his former right-hand man, Hopkins, also on this list," PFF's Ben Linsey wrote. "Hopkins ... (was) commanding the football with the game on the line."

Hopkins was so productive in the "clutch," that the bulk of his statistics actually came in those situations. His pressure reception total was 23 percent of his 104 catches from the whole season, while the 384 yards was an astounding 33 percent of his 1,165 total yards.

Now, it does not hurt to have your quarterback make the same All-Clutch list, which Watson did. In fact, he had the best PFF rating of any quarterback in close fourth quarters and overtimes. He completed 66 of 88 passes (75 percent) for 909 yards, eight touchdowns and an interception in the regular season and playoffs combined, per Linsey.

Cardinals left guard, and Hopkins' new teammates, Justin Pugh was the only other member of the franchise represented, making the All-Clutch Second Team.

Cardinals Honor George Floyd by Giving Players Day Off

Running back Kenyan Drake said the Arizona Cardinals gave players the day off from virtual meetings Thursday to honor the death of George Floyd.

Mason Kern

Phoenix Resident, NFL Punter Marquette King Helps Clean Up City

Former NFL punter Marquette King (Oakland Raiders, Denver Broncos) and friends gathered to clean downtown Phoenix streets after protests.

Howard Balzer

Hall of Fame CB Aeneas Williams Offers Tough Solutions for Modern America

Arizona Cardinals, Rams and Pro Football Hall of Fame CB Aeneas Williams speaks passionately about ideas to unify our divided society.

Howard Balzer

Howard Balzer on Cardinals Tempering Expectations

The Arizona Cardinals acquired DeAndre Hopkins, Jordan Phillips, Devon Kennard, De'Vondre Campbell, Isaiah Simmons, among others and are managing expectations.

Mason Kern

'Player's Coach': Linebackers Laud Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals LBs Chandler Jones, De'Vondre Campbell and Devon Kennard expressed their excitement over head coach Kliff Kingsbury entering his second year.

Mason Kern

Cardinals Receivers Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins Included in Cris Carter's Five All-Time Players with Best Hands

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald and DeAndre Hopkins are two of the five players with the best hands in NFL History per Hall of Famer Cris Carter.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Included in Peter King's Top 5 Interesting Teams to Watch in 2020

Addition of DeAndre Hopkins and Kyler Murray in his second season results in Arizona Cardinals being ranked 18th in NFL Power Rankings.

Howard Balzer

S Jalen Thompson Pegged as Most Underrated Cardinal by PFF

Pro Football Focus listed safety Jalen Thompson as the the Arizona Cardinals most underrated player in 2020 after receiving a 70.3 coverage grade in 2019.

Mason Kern

Hyped Cardinals Have Coach of the Year Candidate Kliff Kingsbury

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury gains respect with strong odds to be NFL Coach of the Year.

Howard Balzer

Devon Kennard Hoping to Pave Own Cardinals Legacy

When LB Devon Kennard signed with the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, it allowed him to play for the same team his dad, Derek Kennard, did from 1986-1990.

Mason Kern