The Cardinals got several of their players back on the practice field, but on a limited basis Friday in advance of Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

No one has been declared out for the Cardinals and six players are questionable: wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) and linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring).

Hopkins, Beachum and Kirkpatrick were limited Friday after not practicing Thursday. Phillips hasn’t practiced this week, although he was observed participating in stretching and was with his position group during individual drills, albeit without a helmet, a portion of practice open to the media.

Gardeck and Fitts have been limited all week.

Hopkins did not practice at all prior to the Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers, but played.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it’s the same ankle that has been an issue, and added, “We hope that he can go again and be full speed. But it's been lingering a little bit, so hoping he can have the bye (after the Seattle game) and really clear that thing up.”

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (groin) has been declared out after not practicing all week. Guard Mike Iupati (back), who was limited Wednesday, did not practice Thursday and was limited Friday, is listed as questionable.

Not practicing for the Seahawks Friday were fullback Nick Bellore (not-injury related). Limited were tackle Duane Brown (knee/not-injury related), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee/not-injury related) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee). Fully practicing were linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder/toe), guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.