SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

Key Players Practice Friday for Cardinals

Howard Balzer

The Cardinals got several of their players back on the practice field, but on a limited basis Friday in advance of Sunday night’s game against the Seattle Seahawks.

No one has been declared out for the Cardinals and six players are questionable: wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins (ankle), right tackle Kelvin Beachum (ankle), defensive tackle Jordan Phillips (foot), cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) and linebackers Dennis Gardeck (foot) and Kylie Fitts (hamstring).

Hopkins, Beachum and Kirkpatrick were limited Friday after not practicing Thursday. Phillips hasn’t practiced this week, although he was observed participating in stretching and was with his position group during individual drills, albeit without a helmet, a portion of practice open to the media.

Gardeck and Fitts have been limited all week.

Hopkins did not practice at all prior to the Week 4 game against the Carolina Panthers, but played.

Head coach Kliff Kingsbury said it’s the same ankle that has been an issue, and added, “We hope that he can go again and be full speed. But it's been lingering a little bit, so hoping he can have the bye (after the Seattle game) and really clear that thing up.”

For the Seahawks, safety Jamal Adams (groin) has been declared out after not practicing all week. Guard Mike Iupati (back), who was limited Wednesday, did not practice Thursday and was limited Friday, is listed as questionable.

Not practicing for the Seahawks Friday were fullback Nick Bellore (not-injury related). Limited were tackle Duane Brown (knee/not-injury related), cornerback Quinton Dunbar (knee/not-injury related) and defensive tackle Anthony Rush (knee). Fully practicing were linebacker Jordyn Brooks (knee), running back Carlos Hyde (shoulder/toe), guard Damien Lewis (ankle) and defensive end Benson Mayowa (knee).

By definition, limited is considered anything less than 100 percent of normal repetitions during the “team” portions of practice.

Friday, the practice descriptions are supplemented by the player’s game status, which is either out, doubtful or questionable.

If doubtful, there’s a 75 percent chance the player won’t play. Questionable is considered a 50-50 proposition.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

OLB Markus Golden Returns to Cardinals Via Trade with Giants

The Arizona Cardinals agreed to a trade Friday with the New York Giants, sending OLB Markus Golden back to the desert in exchange for a 2021 sixth-round pick.

Mason Kern

Larry Fitzgerald: Cardinals-Seahawks A “Weird” Matchup

Arizona Cardinals rivalry with Seattle has been weird, says wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald.

Howard Balzer

Arizona Cardinals CB Patrick Peterson Talks Think-Free Football

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Patrick Peterson, defensive coordinator Vance Joseph say team now knows what they’re doing and playing think-free football.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals GM Steve Keim Doing his 'Due Diligence' Ahead of Trade Deadline

Arizona Cardinals general manager Steve Keim keeping his options open ahead of the NFL trade deadline.

Alex Weiner

Arizona Cardinals Preparing to Defend Seahawks WR DK Metcalf

The Arizona Cardinals feel ready to face Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals-Seahawks Rescheduled to Sunday Night Football

The Arizona Cardinals will play a prime-time game for the second straight week against the Seattle Seahawks on Sunday night.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals CB Dre Kirkpatrick Added to Injury Report Thursday

Arizona Cardinals cornerback Dre Kirkpatrick (foot) was added to the Thursday injury report after not appearing in Wednesday's estimate.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Host Busy Tryout Day Thursday

The Arizona Cardinals reported tryouts with five players to the league office Thursday.

Mason Kern

Kyler Murray Propels Red-Zone Success

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray is operating an offense that is currently second in the NFL with an 80 percent red-zone touchdown rate.

Howard Balzer

Cardinals Running Back Kenyan Drake Answers the Call (Literally)

Arizona Cardinals running back Kenyan Drake has his best day of the season against the Dallas Cowboys.

Alex Weiner