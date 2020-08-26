SI.com
AllCardinals
Kingsbury: Drake, Williams Not Practicing Until '100 percent'

Mason Kern

In a preseason camp featuring the first live football activity for players since the end of last season due to a lack of in-person spring training programs, there has been preventative efforts taken across the NFL to preserve players' health. Still, injuries are inevitable in football and teams are trying to be cautious, especially with those expected to take a lot of snaps.

Such is the case for the Arizona Cardinals, who are being "overly cautious" with players not at full health, according to head coach Kliff Kingsbury. During the open portion of Wednesday's practice, tight end Maxx Williams was not observed for the sixth straight session, while running back Kenyan Drake missed his third consecutive day after being observed in a walking boot Monday. Wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins also did not participate and has been dealing with hamstring tightness throughout camp. 

"Both guys are still just working through that, like we said all along," Kingsbury told reporters about Drake and Williams following Wednesday's practice. "Two guys we want to get to that first game, so we're being overly cautious making sure they feel great, 100 percent and they're not getting back on that field until they are 100 percent. And they know that and they've been instructed to that: 'Don't step back out here until you feel completely healthy.' And so, that's kind of [why] those guys are out."

After Drake was observed at Monday's practice in a walking boot, Kingsbury was quick to dismiss any concern.

"More soreness than anything," he said. "Just making sure we know what he can do, making sure that he's feeling good and doing some precautionary stuff with him."

Drake also wanted his own voice heard regarding his health situation.

"Was in a walking [boot] around this time last summer too," Drake tweeted Monday. "Just trying to stay consistent lol no worries I’m good.

As for Williams, Kingsbury has not been specific when discussing the ailment keeping him out of practice. He likened it to similar issues Drake is having.

"Same deal," Kingsbury said. "He's got some soreness, some lingering stuff. And once again, he's one of those players — along with several others — that, for us, it's about getting those guys to Week 1 and having them feel good. And we'll take it from there. I think there's quite a few vets on this team that we know what they're about. And we want them to be healthy when we play the 49ers and he's one of those on that plan."

