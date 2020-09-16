When star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins first joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, he knew he was going to be paired with a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray. But, he saw Murray as a dynamic dual threat more so than an elite thrower.

He feels a bit differently now.

“I’ve always heard about him running and seen his videos and highlights of him running long runs and stuff like that in college," Hopkins said Tuesday. "I did not know how strong an arm he has until I started working out with him in Dallas. So he got the guys together but he definitely has one of the strongest arms I've ever played with. His ball is accurate.”

Murray was the most accurate quarterback in the NFL last season on throws of 21 yards or more, according to Football Outsiders. His 61.2 percent clip just beat out Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Hopkins’ previous quarterback in Houston, Deshaun Watson.

Hopkins caught 14 passes from Murray on Sunday, but none were deep balls.

The only throw from Murray to Hopkins down the field was incomplete after a miscommunication. But, they still kept the ball moving when they connected, and when they start getting more comfortable with each other, perhaps they will stretch the field out.

“I am very excited for that,” guard Justin Pugh said of when Murray and Hopkins will be in full force together. “Obviously the first game, we are still trying to find out who this offense is, who we are as an offense. And it was very exciting throughout that whole game; we were able to wear them down.”

Even without a 30-yard dime thrown to him, Hopkins saw feats from Murray that stuck with him the next day.

"You guys can see from this past Sunday him throwing a football from one hash of the football field all the way to the sideline," Hopkins said. "Not many quarterbacks can make that throw. So, for him to be confident enough in his arm as a second-year quarterback to make that throw, speaks a lot about his arm ability and something that people don't speak about a lot about him."

Maybe more people will focus on his arm this season as the Cardinals offense finds a stride with Hopkins and Murray as the focal points.