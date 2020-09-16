SI.com
AllCardinals
HomeNewsGM ReportGame DayBig Red+
Search

DeAndre Hopkins: Kyler Murray's Arm is Underrated

Alex Weiner

When star wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins first joined the Arizona Cardinals this offseason, he knew he was going to be paired with a talented quarterback in Kyler Murray. But, he saw Murray as a dynamic dual threat more so than an elite thrower.

He feels a bit differently now.

“I’ve always heard about him running and seen his videos and highlights of him running long runs and stuff like that in college," Hopkins said Tuesday. "I did not know how strong an arm he has until I started working out with him in Dallas. So he got the guys together but he definitely has one of the strongest arms I've ever played with. His ball is accurate.”

Murray was the most accurate quarterback in the NFL last season on throws of 21 yards or more, according to Football Outsiders. His 61.2 percent clip just beat out Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes and Hopkins’ previous quarterback in Houston, Deshaun Watson.

Hopkins caught 14 passes from Murray on Sunday, but none were deep balls. 

The only throw from Murray to Hopkins down the field was incomplete after a miscommunication. But, they still kept the ball moving when they connected, and when they start getting more comfortable with each other, perhaps they will stretch the field out.

“I am very excited for that,” guard Justin Pugh said of when Murray and Hopkins will be in full force together. “Obviously the first game, we are still trying to find out who this offense is, who we are as an offense. And it was very exciting throughout that whole game; we were able to wear them down.”

Even without a 30-yard dime thrown to him, Hopkins saw feats from Murray that stuck with him the next day. 

"You guys can see from this past Sunday him throwing a football from one hash of the football field all the way to the sideline," Hopkins said. "Not many quarterbacks can make that throw. So, for him to be confident enough in his arm as a second-year quarterback to make that throw, speaks a lot about his arm ability and something that people don't speak about a lot about him."

Maybe more people will focus on his arm this season as the Cardinals offense finds a stride with Hopkins and Murray as the focal points.

THANKS FOR READING All CARDINALS
Register today or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

49ers Denounce Fan's 'Racist Messages' to Cardinals Budda Baker

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker received racially explicit, vulgar messages from an apparent 49ers fan Monday.

Mason Kern

DeAndre Hopkins Explains 'Denmark Vesey' Name on Helmet

Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins explains why he chose the name Denmark Vesey to wear as the decal on his helmet Sunday.

Alex Weiner

Cardinals Tuesday Roster Moves Create Four Practice-Squad Openings

Former Arizona Cardinals P Richie Leone, CB Chris Jones and OL Alex Light are no longer on the practice squad. Who was protected?

Mason Kern

Seven Cardinals Play Every Offensive or Defensive Snap Against 49ers

The Arizona Cardinals had seven players on offense or defense play every snap in Sunday’s victory over the San Francisco 49ers.

Howard Balzer

Banjo, Gaillard Exemplify 'Next-Man-Up' Mentality in Week 1 Victory

Arizona Cardinals safety Chris Banjo, center Lamont Gaillard replace injured players exemplifying next-man-up mentality.

Howard Balzer

Heady Larry Fitzgerald Shows Football Smarts ... Again

Arizona Cardinals Larry Fitzgerald uses his football IQ to ensure there was enough time to kick a field goal at the end of the first half Sunday.

Howard Balzer

Confidence High in Isaiah Simmons After Shaky Debut

Arizona Cardinals rookie linebacker Isaiah Simmons stumbled early in debut against the 49ers, but rebounded.

Alex Weiner

by

lounatic77

Cardinals Add Former Packers OL Alex Light to Practice Squad

The Arizona Cardinals placed safety Kentrell Brice on practice-squad reserve/injured and filled an open slot with former Green Bay Packers OL Alex Light.

Mason Kern

Chris Streveler's Journey from CFL Backup to Kyler Murray's

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Chris Streveler adds versatility as a backup to Kyler Murray.

Alex Weiner

Kingsbury to be 'More Aware' of Wearing Facial Covering

Arizona Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury addressed the NFL memo sent Monday reminding clubs about policies regarding wearing facial coverings.

Mason Kern