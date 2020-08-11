'Very Refreshing:' DeAndre Hopkins Excited by Larry Fitzgerald Duo

Throughout his illustrious career, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald has been known as a dynamic playmaker who rarely drops a pass. While he continues to perfect his craft on the gridiron, and pursue business ventures off it, Fitzgerald has also made it a point to mentor the young crop of receivers who play with him.

Christian Kirk has been a prime example the last two years. Although he has not stayed fully healthy for either, his statistical development from his rookie campaign to last year was evident. Now, Fitzgerald has the chance to teach an already-bonafide NFL superstar, DeAndre Hopkins, who was listed as the No. 8 player in the Top 100.

Entering their 17th and eighth years in the NFL, respectively, Fitzgerald and Hopkins have intersected paths twice previously on the field.

The first was during November of Hopkins' rookie year, in which the Cardinals won 27-24. Fitzgerald had three receptions for 23 yards, while Hopkins led the Texans in receiving with six catches for 69 yards.

The second, and most recent, also was a November contest. This time, it was 2017, when the Texans won 31-21. A more established pro, Hopkins had four receptions for 76 yards and a touchdown against Patrick Peterson, one of the league's best cornerbacks. Fitzgerald, meanwhile, led the Cardinals with nine catches for 91 yards and one touchdown.

Now, the two have the chance to share the same side of the ball and not compete against one another.

"Very refreshing to have someone that can also teach you and play alongside of you," Hopkins told reporters last week. "Obviously, I had (former wide receiver) Andre Johnson for two years with the Texans, but to also have another Hall-of-Fame receiver is great. I feel like I wouldn't ask for it to be any other way. I'm going into my eighth year, considered a vet, but obviously Larry has almost double that. (Actually it is more than double!) And wisdom beats anything. He's teaching me stuff already from the first day. Just watching him, watch how he competes still at his age out here running sprints, just working out is very motivational to see for myself.

"I've had nothing but respect for Larry since I started playing football, since I knew I wanted to be a receiver and before that. I have a lot of respect for Larry and the way he carries himself not just on the field, but off the field. And he's a guy that I looked up to, someone that I called when I had issues with my contract on my previous team and he gave me great advice. And I listened to that advice and, obviously, it's led me to help my career and be where I'm at now."