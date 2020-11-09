SI.com
AllCardinals
DeAndre Hopkins Loses NFL Lead in Receiving Yards

Mason Kern

Even after a bye in Week 8, Arizona Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins entered Week 9 leading the NFL in receiving yards with 704 on 57 receptions. That production dropped Sunday in a 34-31 loss to the Miami Dolphins and he was dethroned as a direct result.

Hopkins finished the game with 30 yards on three catches, all of which came in the second half. The performance dropped Hopkins from first in the NFL in receiving yards to No. 5 at 734 on 60 catches, behind new No. 1 Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs (813, 63 catches), Seattle Seahawks wide receiver DK Metcalf (788, 43), Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce (769, 58) and Carolina Panthers wide receiver Robby Anderson (751, 60).

In terms of reception totals, Hopkins dropped to a third-place tie with Anderson and New Orleans Saints running back Alvin Kamara at 60, behind Diggs (63) and Los Angeles Charges wide receiver Keenan Allen (62).

"It's just kind of one of those things," said Cardinals wide receiver Christian Kirk, who finished the game with 123 yards and a touchdown on five receptions off a team-high eight targets. "It's game by game and just the flow of the game and what's working and what the defense is trying to take away. There's never really a set game plan on — me and DeAndre, the outside receivers, are going to get more targets than [wide receiver Larry Fitzgerald] and (wide receiver) Andy (Isabella) in the inside. It's just, defenses kind of pick and choose with what they want to take away offensively and whoever gets the targets gets the targets."

Sunday marked the first time since Dec. 25, 2017, that Hopkins ended the first half of a game without recording a reception, when his Houston Texans lost 34-6 to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day. Hopkins finished that game with 65 yards and a touchdown on four catches.

Additionally, Murray only gave Hopkins one opportunity in the first half against the Dolphins, targeting him once. Yet, that is not even recorded in the stat book because Hopkins drew a defensive pass interference penalty on Miami cornerback Xavien Howard. Technically, Hopkins had zero targets across the first two quarters.

Zeroing in further, Hopkins entered Week 9 with the fourth-highest target-rate-per-route in the NFL this season at 30.2 percent with minimum 150 routes run, per Next Gen Stats.

That changed immediately following halftime, as Cardinals head coach Kliff Kingsbury tried to get him more involved from the jump. On the second play of Arizona's first offensive drive of the third quarter, Murray completed a pass to Hopkins for a 17-yard gain, his longest of the day. It extended his streak to 118 consecutive games with a catch.

After the game, Hopkins reportedly expressed his frustration with the losing result by kicking over a pylon before walking into the locker room. He will have a chance for a bounce-back performance in Week 10 with the Buffalo Bills on tap.

