Perhaps this week’s NFC Offensive Player of the Week award should have been shared between Cardinals wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins and quarterback Kyler Murray. Then again, Murray has already won the award twice this season after games against the Jets and Seahawks.

So, the NFL named Hopkins following his game-winning, 43-yard touchdown catch Sunday against the Buffalo Bills. It is the second time in his career that Hopkins has been Offensive Player of the Week, with the first coming in 2015 with the Houston Texans.

He also becomes just the fourth wide receiver in team history to be named Offensive Player of the Week. The others were Roy Green, Larry Fitzgerald and J.J. Nelson.

This is the fourth player of the week award for a Cardinals player this season, as Hopkins joins Murray and safety Budda Baker, who was the NFC Defensive Player of the Week for his performance against the Cowboys.

The game-winning play by Hopkins was the fourth game-winner of his career in the fourth quarter or overtime and the first to occur with less than a minute remaining in the game.

While Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers is known for his Hail Mary success, this was the first go-ahead one in the fourth quarter since 2015 when Rodgers connected with tight end Richard Rodgers on a 61-yard play as time expired to provide Green Bay with a 27-23 win over Detroit.

With 127 yards Sunday, it was Hopkins’ 35th career 100-yard game and fifth with the Cardinals. No player in franchise history had more 100-yard-plus receiving performances in the first nine games of a season than Hopkins has this season.

In nine games, Hopkins has 67 receptions for 861 yards and four touchdowns. He ranks second in the NFL in receiving yards and is tied for second in receptions. The only player ahead of him – Buffalo’s Stefon Diggs – has played in 10 games.