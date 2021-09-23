DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football to Debut this Season

The Cardinals and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins partnered with NFL FLAG to create more opportunities for kids to play the game.

The Arizona Cardinals and wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins have partnered with NFL FLAG to debut the DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football league in Arizona.

This league will offer elementary and middle-school boys and girls the chance to hit the field.

Locations will start with Phoenix, Scottsdale, Peoria, Tempe, and Laveen with more to come.

Along with playing flag football, the kids will get gear from NFL FLAG and the Cardinals, access to facilities, training tips from Hopkins and entry into events hosted by the Cardinals.

"This program is a great way to not only grow the game of football, but help push something I'm very passionate about, youth health and wellness," Hopkins said in a press releases. "I'm extremely grateful for this opportunity and am looking forward to making some unforgettable memories this upcoming season!"

The season starts on Dec. 4, 2021, and finishes on Feb. 5, 2022. Games will take place on Saturdays. Registration is open until Nov. 14.

Every Kid Sports, a non-profit organization that covers sporting costs for income-restricted families, will help more kids join the league. Qualifying athletes can sign up for just $10, according to the release.

"It is great to see current NFL players like DeAndre start a NFL FLAG league in the greater Phoenix community," Roman Oben, NFL vice president of football development, said in the release. "These efforts will create more opportunities for all kids to learn the game of football."

DeAndre Hopkins NFL FLAG Football will adhere to federal and local COVID-19 guidelines, therefore event dates are subject to change.