NFL Top 100: DeAndre Hopkins Finishes Eighth

The Cardinals pass-catcher ranked as the No. 2 receiver in the league.

When fans and media across the league are asked who the best receiver in the NFL is, there are usually a variety of answers.

Many of those answers will be Cardinals receiver DeAndre Hopkins. On Saturday, the NFL top 100 list (an annual compilation of player votes) saw Hopkins voted as the eighth-best player in the league.

Hopkins caught 115 passes (a Cardinals franchise record) for 1,407 yards and six touchdowns in 2020, gathering second-team All-Pro recognition and a Pro Bowl nod.

This the fifth career appearance for Hopkins on the top 100 list after he previously made it in 2016, 2018, 2019 and 2020. He was also ranked eighth last year.

Hopkins was one of four Cardinals on the list, joined by safety Budda Baker, defensive end J.J. Watt and quarterback Kyler Murray. Edge rusher Chandler Jones, who ranked 15th in 2020, dropped out of 2021’s top 100 probably because of injury.

The full top 10:

1. Kansas City Chiefs QB Patrick Mahomes

2. Los Angeles Rams DL Aaron Donald

3. Green Bay Packers QB Aaron Rodgers

4. Tennessee Titans RB Derrick Henry

5. Kansas City Chiefs TE Travis Kelce

6. Green Bay Packers WR Davante Adams

7. Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Tom Brady

8. Arizona Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins

9. Pittsburgh Steelers LB T.J. Watt

10. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen

With the additions of wide receivers Rondale Moore and A.J. Green to Arizona’s receiving corps, Hopkins hopes the new help will free up even more opportunity to do damage on the field.